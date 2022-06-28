SUMNER — Get hyped. Have timely at-bats.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli was roughly 12 outs away from splitting Monday home doubleheader with Union Community.
Instead, the Cougars scored two in the fifth, then another two in the sixth to turn a deficit into a 5-4 lead and held on for the 2-1, 5-4 North Iowa Cedar League East sweep.
To hear players tell it, S-F-T’s (10-9, 7-5)
comeback began with dugout chatter.
“Our energy picked up. We all figured out we needed to win the game, we wanted to win the game,” Klay Seehase said. “Energy picked up in the dugout, the guys on the bench really picked it up.
“Most of the day, if we’d strikeout, get out, we’d come back and hang our heads. We didn’t allow ourselves to do that from the fifth inning on. Dugout had a lot of heart as we came back to win that one.”
Trace Meyer led off the fifth with a walk and a steal of second. Jaymison Howard’s single put him on third. Howard stole second, then Tatum Nuss’ groundout scored Meyer for a 4-2 deficit.
Howard and pinch-runner Owen Schoonover executed a double steal, which brought the home team to within 4-3.
The next inning, Kade Mitchell was hit by a pitch and reached second on a one-out error that put Jaxon Willems on base. Meyer singled in Mitchell for the tie, then Willems came in on an error for the 5-4 lead.
“A win is a win,” Seehase said of the senior day sweep. “Doesn’t matter how it happens.”
Turned from a ‘stop the bleeding’ reliever into a prospective winner, Nuss allowed a leadoff single to open the top of the seventh, but induced a groundout, pop-up and flyout to end the game. He went 2 1/3 innings, with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.
“Me and (Howard) both pitched against these guys the first time,” he added. “They couldn’t hit us very well then, 22 strikeouts combined that game. I knew if I threw my fastball, they wouldn’t be able to catch up to it.”
Nuss’ work followed Howard’s complete-game effort in the opener. The sophomore closed at 114 pitches, with five hits and two walks allowed but just one run and nine strikeouts.
“It did feel like that,” Howard said of switching between cruise control and laboring. “First two innings, had a no-hitter going. My arm just started hurting in the third, couldn’t get control of my curveball.
“Just said to myself, ‘Don’t be a’ — well, I can’t say that. I just pushed through it and got the win.”
S-F-T pulled out the win with a run in the fourth to break the draw.
Nuss singled with one out, then flew around the basepath on Seehase’s double to deep right-center.
The Cougars end division play in third behind Jesup (10-2) and Wapsie Valley (9-3).