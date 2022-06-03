SUMNER — Brett Meyers put the good and bad into his first sentence.
“Too, little, too late there,” the baseball head coach said. “They were right there, we hit the ball hard all game. We just couldn’t find all the gaps until the end there.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and four in the final two innings Thursday, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-4 loss to Waukon
S-F-T (3-1) trailed 4-0 into the sixth. Trace Meyer reached and advanced on Klay Seehase’s double. Jaymison Howard groundout drove in Meyer and Kade Mitchell drove in Seehase for a two-run deficit.
Waukon (3-4) responded with a two-run seventh off Seehase, who came on in relief in the fifth. The home team rebounded again, with Davis Van Sickle leading the seventh with a single. Noah Henderson picked up a two-out walk to chase starter Jack O’Neill. Meyer walked, as did Tatum Nuss.
Nuss’ base on balls scored Van Sickle for a 6-3 score.
Seehase popped up for a second out, but Howard’s bases-loaded walk plated Henderson for a two-run deficit. The Indians went to the bullpen again, calling on Nathan O’Neill to staunch the bleeding.
Mitchell came up and popped up Nathan’s first pitch.
“I did tell him, ‘Let’s see a pitch unless it’s one you absolutely want,’” coach Meyer said. “I’m OK with him swinging. He didn’t square it up, popped it up, but it was one he really liked.
“I said, ‘It has to be a good one, then you can go for it.’ He did.”
The Cougars collected three of their six hits and all four walks in the final two frames.
“Once we got behind, we brought a little something back from last year,” Seehase noted. “We got down on ourselves, hung our heads. This year is a little more of a learning curve for some even though a lot of us played last year.
“Coming back shows we’re not willing to stop fighting, we’re willing to win. I saw that the last couple games, and even tonight in the last couple innings.”
Jack O’Neill twirled five innings of one-hit action prior to the sixth. What coach Meyer liked was his club making contact throughout the game.
“The boys played well, minimized errors, didn’t strike out on our side,” he said. “They did about everything they could have done. A couple of gappers would have helped.”
“Coming into this last inning, being down is something this team hasn’t experienced this year. It was good to see us get a couple runs and get that energy back.”
Six hits were spread across six different batters. Howard drove in two.
OTHER GAMES
In other baseball action Thursday, Starmont won while North Fayette Valley and Wapsie Valley fell.
Starmont beat Midland, 7-2, in a Tri-Rivers Conference game. The Stars (3-3) saw Henry Hayes go 2 for 3 with two RBI. Garrett Waterhouse stole four bases. Keegan McTaggart and Nick Wilfong combined for 15 strikeouts.
The Warriors lost, 18-6, at No. 1 ranked Newman Catholic. Jacob Schoer stole two bases and scored twice. He added an RBI.
Tucker Ladeburg went 2 for 3 with a steal and run.
Kee won 11-1 over visiting NFV. TigerHawk senior Jacob German hit a double in the game.