SUMNER — That escalated quickly.
Sumner-Fredericksburg scored 41 points in the final 12 minutes of Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League East game against Union Community to rally for a 63-55 victory.
The Cougars (2-2, 1-1 NICL East) trailed 31-22 in the middle of the third quarter and previously walked into the locker room at halftime trailing the Knights 25-15. Sumner shot 6 for 19 from the field in the first 16 minutes, missing 10 3-pointers.
It closed 23 for 49 (47 percent) from the floor and 6 for 20 from beyond the arc.
“We started finally hitting some shots on them,” senior guard Peyton Schmitz said. “Forced them to turn the ball over and good things happened.”
Schmitz scored 26 to lead the Cougars and dragged them back into the contest in the second half. He scored five points in 41 seconds for a 31-22 deficit, then added five more late in the third as Sumner drew even at 35.
Schmitz’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 20-plus feet knotted the score, and he and Jaymison Howard traded 3s with Union’s Ty Lorenzen for a 41-38 Cougar lead a minute into the fourth.
A Howard 3 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game broke a 50-all deadlock and it grew to five (55-50) on a Schmitz jumper. The Knights (4-1, 1-1) pulled within 55-54 as Sumer attempted to run a stall-out offense, but an Achilles Quigley layup pushed the home team to a three-point edge.
From there, the host sank six of 10 free throws and ended the contest on a 8-1 run.
“Fourth-quarter team,” Schmitz said. “We didn’t play as good as we wanted in the first half but came out and responded how we wanted to.”
Schmitz added nine rebounds and three steals while Howard chipped in 15 points. Brennan Duffy contributed seven points and nine rebounds.
Sumner snagged 11 steals. It had just four in the second half but turned every theft into two points (eight total) and dropped five 3s in the final 16 minutes.
“That helped a lot,” Duffy said of the improved field goal percentage. “We also hustled a lot more, a lot better rebounding and defense in general. Better closeouts and not letting them get penetration and kickouts.”