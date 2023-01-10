SUMNER — For 21 minutes, it was art.
Jaymison Howard bombed 3-pointers. Kallen Wilharm skied for rebounds.
Sumner-Fredericksburg played hectic enough to keep pressure on Class 1A top-4 ranked team.
But the firepower and push from Gladbrook-Reinbeck was too much, as the Rebels scored 23 fourth-quarter points to pull away with a 68-44 victory.
Sumner (2-8) thinned a 13-5 first-quarter deficit to 29-26 at the half. It closed within 29-28 on Achilles Quigley’s jumper, and then pulled within 36-30 on Tatum Nuss’ layup with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third. Then Gladbrook took over, holding the host to 14 points the rest of the way.
“I believe in every single one of these guys from the bench up to the starting roster,” acting head coach Jacob Hoth said. “This is the (No. 3 IHSAA, No. 4 AP) team ranked in the state.
“I told them, ‘We need to believe that we are going to compete and win this dang thing.’ Most importantly, they showed that they believe in themselves on the floor.”
The host trailed, 15-7, after one frame but consecutive Howard 3s thinned the margin (17-13). Quigley’s cut the deficit to 20-16, Treyton Wurzer’s free throws made it 22-18, Gladbrook and another Howard 3 made it 24-21, Rebels, with two and a half minutes left in the quarter.
Howard splashed in a 3 for a tie, and Kade Mitchell’s layup leveled the score at 26-all.
Luke Riffey hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer for a 29-26 score.
William Kiburis netted 23 for Gladbrook, adding eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. Drew Eilers chipped in a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double and Caleb Egesdal scored 17.
Howard scored 14 while Wilharm added eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nuss and Quigley each contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals.
“Every single day I tell these guys, and this is from our whole coaching staff, ‘We believe in you guys,’” Hoth said of the positive-play spurts he’s seen this season. “They come in every single day and put the hard hat on and get after it. This game shows we can most certainly compete with anybody when we put our minds and our hearts to it.”