The most single-season victories since 2013.
Claiming a season series against Wapsie Valley for the first time since 2016.
A near second-place league finish.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli raised its level as a team and program this season, and the North Iowa Cedar League East division recently awarded the Cougars with four first team honorees and nine in total.
Pitcher Jaymison Howard, and utility selection Tatum Nuss repeated as first team honorees, while second baseman Trace Meyer and centerfielder Kade Mitchell were also named.
Howard was first in the conference in earned-run average (0.15), tied for second in victories (6-1), third in WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched, 0.94) and fourth in strikeouts (51) while pitching 46 innings. He and Nuss (3-0, 0.76 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) formed the backbone of a staff that had a team-wide 2.51 ERA.
Howard also batted .300 (21 for 70) with 18 runs batted in, 18 runs scored, 14 walks, 11 steals and six hit-by-pitches.
“Being first team was one of my goals going into this year,” Howard said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates for making great plays all year. We were a team that was together, which made the season a blast and made it easier to go up on the mound and be confident in every person behind me.”
Nuss broke his hand and missed the final 11 games. He batted .388 (14 for 44) with 17 RBI, 12 runs and 10 steals.
“I’m sure everyone can back me up when I say we couldn’t have done it without this team,” Nuss said. “To me being named first team all-conference was a huge honor. It hurt not being able to play most of the season, especially with our seniors.”
Meyer was a second-team honoree in 2022. He batted .298 (25 for 84) with 19 runs, 15 steals and 12 RBI.
“Being named first team all-conference was a big honor for me, but I’m really just grateful for all my coaches and teammates who helped me throughout not only this season, but throughout my career,” Meyer said. “The number of guys we had selected to not only the first team, but second team and honorable mention speaks volumes on how well our whole team performed this season.”
Mitchell concurred. He was a 2022 honorable mention selection, and batted .272 (22 for 81) with 29 runs, a league-best 23 steals, 12 RBI, five HBPs and a team-best two home runs.
“I believe we had a lot of talent on the team this year, which obviously spoke for itself in the baseball we played this summer,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of all the guys who got first team, but also of the guys who got all conference awards.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg had nine named to the second team — shortstop Noah Henderson, pitcher Rhys Land, outfielder Caden Trainor and utility Davis VanSickle.
Land was 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. He also picked up 14 RBI and 10 steals. Henderson batted .369 (24 for 65) with 23 RBI, 19 walks, 16 runs, 13 steals and one homer. Trainor, a 2022 second-team utility honoree, batted .250 (18 for 72) with 12 runs and six RBI. VanSickle batted .310 (33 for 71) with seven RBI, seven runs and six walks.
Jaxon Willems, who batted .305 with 18 runs and 13 HBPs, was named honorable mention.