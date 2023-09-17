SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg scored first.
Sumner scored last.
However, a 38-minute scoreless span between those touchdowns saw its players, locked arm-in-arm, trudge somberly off the field after a 24-14 Class 1A District 3 loss to Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
The Cougars (3-1, 0-1) cracked the scoreboard after Jaxon Willems recovered a Wolverine fumble in the end zone with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Coincidentally, Willems also scored the program’s offensive touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Davis Van Sickle with 10 seconds left in the game.
From Willems’ first score to his last, Sumner’s offense struggled.
A run game that produced 544 yards through a 3-0 start and averaged 5.5 yards per carry mustered just 42 against the Wolverines (2-2, 1-0), with Van Sickle being sacked multiple times and rushing for negative-24 yards. Its other three backs ran 16 times for just 66 yards.
“We got a little glimpse of what our district is gonna be like,” Van Sickle said. “We knew coming into the season that it’d be tough, but we also knew that we’re right there with them.”
Van Sickle threw for 94 yards, with the majority coming on the final touchdown drive. The senior was 6 for 8 for 82 yards on a possession that began with 2:16 on the clock and ended with 10 seconds left in the game.
Van Sickle closed 9 for 17, with Willems catching three passes for 51 yards, Noah Henderson snagging three for 21, Caden Trainor grabbing two for 14 and Ty VanEngelenburg snatching one for eight.
It was another solid passing performance for Van Sickle, who has 552 pass yards this season. Yet, the collective knows its needs more than 136 yards of offense to contend for a playoff berth.
“Not everything went our way (Friday), but we know what we need to improve on,” Van Sickle said. “There’s no giving up in this team. We’ll be back next week better than ever.”
Sumner’s defense also held firm much of the evening. The Cougars’ first score came after Jesse Jones strip-sacked DNH QB Colin Meester in the end zone and Willems pounced on the rolling, loose ball. Jaymison Howard also intercepted Meester and the team collected four sacks and five tackles for loss.
But between the fumble recovery and the end of game two-minute drill, DNH scored 24 unanswered to slowly sap the Cougars.
“I agree with everything Davis said,” Rhys Land said. “The heart and the fight in this team is unmatchable.
“We all took this loss personal, and we are going to come back next week better than ever.”