FAIRBANK — Others need to step up.
It’s been a consistent talking point for head coach Kevin Bergman and his team all season, especially after sophomore guard Saela Steege was lost to an ACL injury.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 11:07 pm
FAIRBANK — Others need to step up.
It’s been a consistent talking point for head coach Kevin Bergman and his team all season, especially after sophomore guard Saela Steege was lost to an ACL injury.
Junior center Isabelle Elliott is generally the focal point, but other teammates need to fill in around her success.
They did so Friday, as 3-pointers from senior Alivia Lange and junior Alivia Seehase provided an answer and a spark during a 51-28 North Iowa Cedar League East rout of Wapsie Valley.
“Our last, probably three games, we’ve learned how to play with more than just one scorer,” Lange said. “Having everybody step up is a big deal.”
Anna Curley’s 3 drew the host within 8-5 with a little more than two minutes in the first quarter. A minute later, Lange drilled a 3 off a steal.
Sumner (10-3, 6-0) forced another theft — by Elliott in the post — and wound up with a Seehase swish from long range at the 25 second mark for a 14-5 advantage.
Elliott, who was double- and triple-teamed much of the night, added a basket close to the frame’s end for a 16-5 score after eight minutes.
Wapsie (5-11, 1-5) scored just two points in the second quarter and trailed, 30-7, at the break.
“We’re becoming more confident from the outside as we continue to shoot,” Seehase said. “We played together, especially when Isabelle got shut down from the inside. We stepped it up from the outside to get buckets.”
Elliott scored 17 and grabbed 17 rebounds, with three assists. Seehase scored 14, shooting 5 for 5 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. She added five rebounds.
Lange chipped in seven points and seven rebounds as Sumner shot 4 of 8 from 3 and 56 percent (22 for 39) overall.
“It’s good to get a win at Wapsie,” Lange said. “Their gym is always super-hyped, and they play good basketball here. We played them good the first game (a 38-27 victory), it was a close game, and we came in knowing they’re a very good team.”
Bailey and Grace Mullihan combined for 13 points (Bailey seven, Grace six) and 14 rebounds (Grace eight, Bailey six). Curley and Elle Voy each chipped in three points.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Mostly cloudy. High 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.