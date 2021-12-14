SUMNER — It took a minute or two, but Sumner-Fredericksburg exploded for 15 points in the final four minutes of the first quarter and rode that hot streak to a 55-14 victory against Union Community (2-3, 1-1) on Monday.
The Cougars (4-2, 1-1) started the frame hitting just two of seven shots and turning the ball over three times against a youth-laden Knights team. In the final three and a half minutes of the quarter, the host went 6 for 7 from the field and scored 15 points.
“We got a system going by the end of the first quarter and we found our rhythm,” senior guard Kayla Paulus. “It was a little shaky at first because we’re used to playing more aggressive and getting pressed more on our end.”
Morgan Brandt’s double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds led the way while Lily Buchholz scored nine off the bench and Saela Steege added nine as well.
Brandt’s line included four assists and four steals while Steege added three assists and three steals.
Jana Meyer and Paulus chipped in four assists and three steals apiece as the Cougars forced 30 turnovers.
“We got them, bedazzled, I guess,” senior forward Katie Reno said. “I think our defense was obviously good tonight, but we can always improve on our offense.”