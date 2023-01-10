Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BBSFGR20print

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott puts up a shot against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Monday in Sumner.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

SUMNER — Guard the line.

It was the one business item Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Kevin Bergman reminded his players coming out of the timeout.

Tags

Trending Food Videos