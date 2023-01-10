SUMNER — Guard the line.
It was the one business item Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Kevin Bergman reminded his players coming out of the timeout.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach Amber Gerringer called a timeout with nine second remaining Monday, between a pair of free throws by Sumner’s Abby Zabel.
Zabel missed the first one with her team clinging to a two-point lead, and missed the second.
Gladbrook’s Megan Cooley grabbed the rebound, and the ball was worked around quickly. Kennedy Brandt found herself with the ball open on the wing and the clock draining.
The Rebel freshman forward fired the sphere, and it sank at the buzzer for a 49-48 Gladbrook victory.
Bergman sighed, then blamed himself.
“My last thing I told them coming out of the timeout was, ‘We don’t give up the 3-pointer. If we miss the free throws, we don’t give up the 3,’” he added. “And I should have gotten everybody back — I left them (on the block) because I thought ‘If it’s a long rebound, Isabelle (Elliott) has a chance to get it, and we milk it out that way.’
“But it wasn’t, and we were late getting back. My guard had to pick up the post that had the ball, and that left the girl coming down the court wide open because we didn’t pick (her up).”
The Cougars (7-3) spent much of the final stanza in comeback mode, trailing 40-32 at one point before their night of streaky shooting turned positive again.
A Brielle Volker steal led to a Zabel layup, and Alivia Lange’s theft led to her hitting two free throws and a 40-36 deficit. Later, Elliott sank a shot off a Lange feed for a 40-38 scored, and Alivia Seehase dropped a 3-pointer for a 41-40 lead.
Another Elliott bucket extended the spurt, and Lange’s lone 3 of the game put her team ahead, 46-40, off the 14-0 run.
Sumner shot 5 for 5 from the field during the spurt, its best consistent effort. The Cougars were 16 for 45 from the field, 14 for 38 (37 percent) from inside the arc.
The visiting team drew withing 46-42, then 46-45 on a 3 from Emma McClintock. Jana Meyer dropped two foul shots for a 48-45 score, and the Rebels hit just one of their next four free throws for a 48-46 scoreline.
“What wins games is defense and free throws, and you can look at tonight’s game,” Bergman said. “That’s exactly it. We got the lead, then let it slip away because we didn’t play good enough defense.
“And down the stretch, we have to make our free throws. It’s just a must.”
Gladbrook sank nine 3s, with three from McClintock and two apiece from Lauren Boyer and Elly Sieh. Sieh scored 12 and Boyer 11 for the Rebels (6-6).
Elliott scored 21 and grabbed 16 rebounds and Lange contributed nine points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals.