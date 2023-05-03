SUMNER — If it started with a number, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls probably won it.
The 400-meter relay. The 800 relay. The 1,600 relay. The 3,200 relay.
Hillary Trainor in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Willow Ziegler in the 200. Olivia Schoonover in the 100 hurdles. Brenna Volker in the 400 hurdles.
All wins Tuesday at home against a field of six teams during a wind-blown Cougar Relays. Sumner’s girls scored 194 points with 10 wins and six runner-up placements.
“I’m very proud of how far our team has come with improvements and how hard we have been competing,” said senior Sasha Gitch, who was part of two relay wins and a sprint medley runner-up. “Tonight was one of the best nights we’ve had with our girls races, and as a whole team I saw amazing handoffs and great battles. Tonight’s outcome should be great motivation for what’s to come this week.”
Added classmate Ava Bernhard: “I think tonight as a team we were able to overcome the wind and really just get out there and power through it. We worked well with handoffs and just had a good amount of grit. It was a great last home meet, and just a positive environment.”
The North Iowa Cedar League meet is today, and a handful of athletes on both teams — the boys placed second with 142 points — skipped some individual events. It allowed others to contribute standout performances, like Ziegler in the 200 (31.56) and 100 (second, 15.49) and Claire Rucker’s 200 (second, 31.74), among others.
Rucker was also second in the high jump (4-4) and Olivia Schoonover added a long jump silver (15-2.5). Isabelle Elliott led a 2-4-5 400 finish and anchored the 1,600 relay victory.
“I think that tonight went really well,” Elliott said. “It’s always fun to be able to go out and compete with your friends. It was the last home meet, so I’m glad we could come out with a win for our seniors.”
The boys collected 400 relay (46.44), 800 relay (1:38.06) and sprint medley (1:42.4) victories, with the quartet of Grant Henderson, Noah Henderson, Kade Mitchell and Tatum Nuss guiding all of them.
Nuss was runner-up in the 800 (2:07.82) and Tate Rochford was second in the 3,200 (11:35.08).
“I thought we ran some fairly decent times considering the strong north wind,” head coach Dan Leete said of the day. “We talked about competing in tough conditions and not using it as an excuse. We viewed the meet as a chance to work on some relay exchanges and to compete in some tough conditions.
“We also gave everyone on the team a final opportunity to compete for the year as some of our junior varsity team members will not be competing at the NICL conference or district qualifier. It was nice to get in all three home meets this year. It takes a lot to put on meets and I would like to thank everyone that helped this year make meets a great experience for our kids.”