SUMNER — Jamie Jones bobbled the ball.
Chardonnay Hubert took off.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli eighth-grade catcher responded in kind, rifling the ball to third baseman Aubree Land. Land subtly tucked her shin in front of third base as she went down to grab Jones’ throw.
Denver’s Hubert was tagged out at the bag, setting off a celebration as the Cougar co-op held on to beat the Cyclones, 8-6, on Thursday.
“Make the play,” the eighth-grade third baseman said of her thought as Jones threw. “When (Hubert) slid in, I knew I had her tagged. It was confidence in Jamie’s throw. Whenever she throws it, she’s spot on.”
S-F-T (6-1) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pull ahead 8-5 into the top of the seventh. Denver’s Allison Bonnette laced a two-out double off Saela Steege in the frame to keep the Cyclones (3-4) alive.
Two pitches later, Hubert faced an 0-2 count but got hold of Steege’s third pitch for a run-scoring double and an 8-6 deficit.
Brooke Bonnette was on a 1-0 count when Hubert took off.
“There were some nerves, but I had to pull through for the team,” Steege said after giving up five runs in a two-inning stretch. “They wanted it a lot, and so do I. Denver was hungry and we had to fight for it.”
Sumner rallied from that 4-1 deficit with a fifth-inning bat around. Four consecutive walks, including Gracie Jones’ run batted in base on balls, pulled the home team within 5-2. Land drove in two with a single (5-4) and Jamie Jones walked to load the bases again.
Steege walked for another RBI and a tie score. Chloe Bolte drove in the go-ahead run (6-5). A groundout added another run for a 7-5 lead.
“We had good hits, we got walks and we rallied to score some runs,” Land said. “We kept on hitting.”
A trio of two-out walks in the sixth brought in pinch-runner Emilee Blasberg for an 8-5 lead.
“It was a team effort, all around,” Steege said. “Everybody had to do their part, step up. It started on defense, too.
“It’s confidence in each other. Knowing we can do it together.”
Sumner beat Denver for the third straight matchup.
Bolte and Land each drove in a pair of runs. Jana Meyer drove in another. The Cougars drew 16 walks, with Steege reaching thrice.
OTHER SCORES
In other softball action Thursday, Wapsie Valley fell, 5-0, to Grundy Center in North Iowa Cedar league action at Fairbank. Anna Curley, Sydney Matthias, Elle Voy and Hailey Wehling put together all four hits for Wapsie (2-4).
Starmont (3-5) split with Tri-Rivers Conference foe Midland, falling 10-9 and winning, 13-8. No statistics were available as of press time.
Starmont, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli all participated in the North Fayette Valley tournament Friday. Results were unavailable as of press time.
The tournament continues today, with the host playing at 8 a.m. (Osage) and 11:45 a.m. (Oelwein). Oelwein faces Waverly-Shell Rock at 8 a.m.
Starmont, against South Winneshiek, and S-F-T, against Charles City, also play at 8 a.m. Each play at 11:45 a.m., as well — Starmont against Kee, Lansing and S-F-T against Don Bosco.