SUMNER — Win by nine. Win by four.
Win by one.
All that mattered was that Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli swept Union Community on Monday. The 9-0, 5-1 pairing secured the North Iowa Cedar League East division championship for the Cougars (19-5, 10-2), which ended a game ahead of runner-up Jesup (17-11, 9-3) despite dropping the season series.
“I think it was a team win,” senior Gracie Jones said. “We’ve all worked very well together this season, didn’t we?”
Added Morgan Brandt, “We have a tough pod. All of them are good teams. We won the right games, I guess.”
The scoreboard showed the home team’s offense had a solid effort, but it was defense that controlled the day for S-F-T. Saela Steege and Addi Murray each threw seven-inning complete games; Steege allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts while Murray allowed five hits, two walks and a run with three strikeouts.
Behind them, teammates made multiple plays to snuff out all but one of those baserunners.
A near double-play to erase a Union runner reaching on error, Alivia Lange leaping in the air to take away a would-be line drive, a Gracie Jones-ignited double play that took out two and ultimately left a runner on third when the inning ended, a pair of running catches in the outfield from Jana Meyer and Isabel Bernard to erase potential extra-base hits were just some of the highlights.
“Our outfield played well. The defense was solid,” Jones said.
Union (6-16, 3-9) stranded 12 runners, with six — Jocelyn Gates and Rebekah Dickerson in one game, Sydney Anton (twice) and courtesy runners Josie Bergmeier and Brooklyn Hubbard in the opener — left at third when frames closed.
“I feel like our defense is gritty,” Brandt said.
S-F-T pushed across multiple runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings of Game 1 to slowly pull away, then scored three in the first two frames of Game 2 (two in the first, one in the second) to maintain a lead. Two in the fifth allowed for more insurance before the Knights scored on a groundout.
Five of the Cougars’ 21 hist came from Isabel Bernard (5 for 7), who scored five times, stole five bases and drove in two across the doubleheader. Aubree Land ( 3 for 4), Alivia Lange (3 for 6, four RBI, two runs and a triple) and Jana Meyer (3 for 7, two RBI, two runs, three steals) all collected three hits apiece.
Brandt drove in three and Jones drove in one on senior night.
“Easy wins are wins, but close games are better,” Brandt said. “They’re more fun to play, too. It’s more competitive.”