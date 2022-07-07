SUMNER — Consistency helped.
Across many of Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s wins this
season — no matter the final score — runs have come in bunches.
Five runs here, three runs there. A seven-run outburst.
The Cougars’ Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal against Oelwein featured a steadier drip, with seven runs spread out over a five-inning stretch in the 7-0 victory Wednesday. S-F-T (22-5) scored two in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
“I think our bats came at the right time tonight,” Alivia Lange said. “Maybe we didn’t string (all the runs) at once, but we got some almost every single inning. We haven’t had that in a while; usually we get maybe five at the beginning and then we don’t carry out until the very end. I think it was good we spread it out this time.”
The junior shortstop was one of five different
Cougars to drive in a solo run during the contest.
“Oelwein is a respectable team, and I don’t think we came in with the mentality that we’re just going to cream them,” senior second baseman Gracie Jones said. “We gave them a chance, and I think we knew we’d have to come ready to play. And we did.”
Jones went 2 for 2 with an RBI and the opening run scored on a second-inning wild pitch. Pitcher Saela Steege also scored on a second-inning wild pitch; both came across with two outs in the frame.
Steege held a perfect game through 3 1/3 innings and a no-hitter through 3 2/3 innings. Oelwein courtesy runner Bailee Craun moved to third on consecutive two-out singles from Aspen Weir and Mallory Bratten, but a line-drive flyout to right field ended the threat. The score was 2-0 at the time, and Oelwein head coach Bob Lape postured about what might have been for the Huskies (8-18).
“We had the bases loaded, and I think it was only 2-0 at the time,” he said. “We hit a line drive right at the right fielder. If that gets down, it’s a couple runs and who knows what happens. That’s the way the game is, though.”
It was the only trouble Steege and the defense found itself in. She allowed just four hits and a walk and struck out seven.
“You just have to know your defense is behind you,” Steege said, “so even if you do have to pitch it down the middle, I know they’re going to back me up, make a play.
“It was a good team win all around. We all stepped it up and did our best.”
Aubree Land’s RBI single plated Morgan Brandt for a 5-0 lead, then Lange’s sacrifice fly scored Isabel Bernard and Jones drove in Jana Meyer for the final score.
“Defensively, we played pretty solid,” Lape said. “We only had one error. They just had hits when they needed them.
“I don’t know how many hits we had — six or so, maybe. Nobody had two, but some didn’t have any.”
Jaylynn Craun went 1 for 2 while Bratten, Jillian Prouty and Aspen Weir each went 1 for 3. Weir pitched a complete game, allowing six earned runs and mixing nine hits and six walks.
Lange went 2 for 3 with a double and Isabel Bernard walked three times, scored twice and was 1 for 1.
“It is a confidence booster when everyone starts to click,” Lange said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s defense or offense.”
UP NEXT
Cougars host Center Point-Urbana at 5 p.m. Saturday.