SUMNER — Unbelievable.
It was only common sense that the Tuesday match to determine the North Iowa Cedar League East division champion was destined to be a five-set match.
Both Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley were solidly ranked in Class 2A — Wapsie at No. 8, Sumner at No. 9. Both the Cougars and Warriors were coming off tournament championships — the visitors won at Solon, the home team won at Denver.
How it reached five — with Sumner coming from behind to earn a 22-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-17, 15-8 victory — was something both teams will ponder for at least the rest of the season, if not beyond.
“It was lopsided for how many games, both ways?” Sumner head coach Tori Sorensen said. “It was the tale of two halves on it. Literally, down the middle. Two halves.
“It kinda felt like the game to go to state. It was that intense.”
Begin at the end.
The Cougars (22-5, 4-0) tied the fifth frame at 2, 3, 4 and 5 on kills from Payten Seehase, Katie Reno, Morgan Brandt and Morgan Block, respectively.
Another Brandt kill put her team up, 6-5, and was part of a 6-0 run that closed on a Brandt kill.
A block from Anna Curley and a passing error pulled Wapsie Valley (15-7, 3-1) within 10-7. Sumner went up six (13-7) off kills from Whitney Tegtmeier and Isabelle Elliot and a Seehase block.
Curley again pulled her team a point closer with a kill, but a Warriors error led to set and match point.
Another mishit into the net later, the Cougars poured together at center court.
“We couldn’t lose in three,” Grace Jones said. “We came back and fought and finished and played how we needed to play at the end.
“It was a good way to end senior night.”
Then, madness.
The team booked out of the gym, headed toward the school’s victory bell. A raucous student section, packed to the brim and volleying with the Wapsie Valley student section all night — both have spirit, is the consensus — quickly followed at the team’s behest.
“We had that planned,” Brandt said. “‘OK, if we win, we’re going to go ring that bell. It doesn’t get rung enough for big moments.”
The Cougar win marks the third consecutive match that went five sets. Sumner-Fredericksburg won all three, and all six five-setters in the series history.
“Past history, we’ve always gone to five sets when we come here. It’s always a tough matchup,” Wapsie Valley head coach Austin Shepherd said. “Sumner is a strong team that just came out of a big tournament where they beat Denver and Beckman Catholic. And we had momentum from wining the Solon tournament. We knew it would be a tough battle for sure.”
The Warriors led the third set, 23-20 on Kalvyn Rosengarten’s kill. Things crumbled with the visitors committing four consecutive errors — a trio of two-hit errors and a serve-receive error gave S-F a 24-23 lead.
Wapsie picked up two on a Cougar two-hit error and Emma Jones’ ace.
A pair of Isabelle Elliot kills staved off elimination (25-25 and 26-26) and Brandt dropped consecutive kills to give her team another set to play for.
Leading 6-4 in the fourth, Sumner went on a four-point run to create more space at 10-4. The advantage thinned to 13-9 before Elliot collected two kills and Katie Reno added one for a seven-point margin.
The Warriors never got closer than five points (19-14) the rest of the frame, sending the match to its nadir.
“Our energy shift between the second and third set was unbelievable,” Brandt said. “In the huddles, Gracie kept saying “Know who we are. We can do this, and we will do it.’ She just brought us together as a team.’”
Added Jones, “It wasn’t in the first two sets … not necessarily just not picking each other up, it was just like, ‘OK, let’s go through the motions.’ The third, fourth and fifth we picked it up mentally and emotionally and came together as a team and moved each other to do better.”
Mental and emotional pick-me-ups are what coaches and players point to during dramatic turnarounds. But what physical, tangible, factors helped Sumner-Fredericksburg not only stave off a sweep but win three straight sets?
“We kept mixing our shots and … we found out I could run ‘ones’ very well and utilized it,” Whitney Tegtmeier said. “We mixed our offense, which opened up the block. We also got our passes in better.”
Tegtmeier was the third Cougar to record double-digit kills with 11, but the way she did so had everyone in the program buzzing. Tegtmeier had 11 kills on 17 attempts, a hitting percentage of .529. She also accrued four total blocks.
“Whitney — oh my,” Sorensen said. “Whitney hit over .500 today, I think .529, with 11 kills.
“That’s — huge for us. That’s a middle involved that can get a big swing for us.”
Added Morgan Block, “Whitney was on fire.”
Sorensen also praised Block, who dropped six kills and 1.5 total blocks.
“Not that she had a huge kill amount, but in key situations, Morgan came up big,” the coach said. “I think the trust of her teammates in her is building enough to come back to her in crucial moments.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg hit .218 with 57 kills, with 19 from Elliot and 15 from Brandt. Wapsie Valley accumulated 49, with 12 from Lydia Imbrogno and nine apiece from Anna Curley and Rosengarten. Becca Platte chipped in eight.
The Cougars garnered 12 total blocks, with Seehase adding 2.5 and Katie Reno adding two. The Warriors closed with nine — Curley snagged five and Rosengarten added 2.5.
Platte (four) and Imbrogno (two) earned 60 percent of the team’s 10 aces.
One-hundred 92 digs were claimed Tuesday, with three athletes at 20-plus. Wapsie Valley’s Jones had 28, while Imbrogno grabbed 25 and Sumner’s Alivia Lange had 21.
“We’ve beaten three ranked teams in the past four days,” Brandt said, “Two back-to-back on the same day. I think we’re all excited to see how the ranking will change.”