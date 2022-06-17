SUMNER — They’ve found the rakes and are using them consistently.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli has collected 13 or more hits in three of their last four games this week, with Thursday’s 13-3, six-inning North Iowa Cedar League East victory against Oelwein as the latest example.
The Cougars (7-5, 4-3) put down 13 hits, batting .433 (13 for 30), with four doubles to pick up the third game of the season series and take the series, 2-1. S-F-T opened the week batting .185 in an 8-0 first-game loss to Wapsie Valley but hit .394 (13 for 33) in the second game of the doubleheader and went 15 for 33 (.455) in a 12-6 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
During their modest three-game win streak, the Cougars are batting 41 for 96 (.427).
“Earlier in the year, we struggled. We were in our own heads, not the most confident at the plate,” freshman Noah Henderson said. “We’ve been hitting the ball, been nailing it in the batting cage recently. We’re translating that to a game, or games.
“We’re taking quality at-bats in the cages, seeing what we’d normally see in games. We’re translating (cage appearances) into game scenarios.”
Henderson went 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in a pair. The triple and RBIs came in the bottom of the second and pushed the home team in front, 2-1, for good. S-F-T added six in the third as Rhys Land and Tatum Nuss each drove in two and one in the fifth (9-1).
“A lot of our games that we’ve come out on the bottom, we haven’t been able to put together a full game,” Oelwein head coach Colin Morgan said. “We had that one inning where things started to snowball (negatively) and we threw the ball around and got into a snowball fight.
“We struggled to play catch, and it hurts to struggle to play defense at the high school level.”
Oelwein (4-10, 2-4) plated two in the top of the sixth (9-3) on Caden Penhollow’s sacrifice fly and Garet Kiel’s steal of home, but the Cougars responded in the bottom half.
Caden Trainor, Kade Mitchell and Nuss each drove in runs in the four-run frame.
“This last week, we really hammered down on … being confident,” head coach Brett Meyer said. “That was the biggest thing. They’d hit the ball hard in the cage, and they’d come out here and have a different approach.
“We talked to them, changed a couple different things, and put them in the cage. We did a couple different drills and just kept (lifting) their confidence.”
Mitchell went 3 for 4 with a double while Nuss (double, three RBI) and Trainor garnered two apiece.
Henderson, Land and Mitchell each stole a base.
Nuss pitched 4 2/3 innings, mixing four hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Land went 1 1/3 in relief.
“Tatum Nuss pitched his butt off,” Henderson said. “That kid, he can get down on himself, but he came back. The pride he has in himself, the way he loves this team is just insane.”
Meyer was pleased Nuss worked himself out of jams. Nuss allowed just one unearned run and Oelwein left eight on base.
“The one thing about Tatum is if he gets down on himself or gets in a hole, he can dig himself out,” Meyer said. “We don’t have to go out there and talk to him. He can bring himself out of it. He’s just a competitor, man.”