WATERLOO — She quietly holed her par putt on No. 18, then turned and walked toward her parents with small grin.
Along Chloe Bolte’s way to meet mom and dad, she shared a fist bump with Sumner-Fredericksburg assistant coach Jalen Tranbarger.
The freshman’s first North Iowa Cedar League mega-meet closed with her parring all but six holes and running away with medalist honors Monday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Bolte’s 78 was eight strokes better than Grundy Center’s Abbie Lindeman and helped propel the Cougars — “she carried us today,” senior Morgan Brandt later said — to second place behind the Spartans during a wind-whipped day.
“It was pretty good,” she said. “Parts of my game I struggled with previously this week I found them and hit them good, put them where I wanted to.”
Bolte registered four of her seven bogeys on the back nine as the day turned from cloudy to sun-splashed, but led from start to finish with a 37-41 split after her group started on No. 1.
“Clubbing low,” she said of strategy against thew wind. “Favoring certain sides against the wind, too, but just club choice for the most part.
“It was kind of nice because I tend to hit a draw, which cuts into the wind. So it ends up not going so far right.”
Bolte registered two bogeys in her first four holes, but followed with a birdie on No. 5 to not stray too far from the line.
“There was a lot less pressure after the first three holes,” she said. “Once I started finding the green speed and hitting the ball better, it lessened.”
Head coach Josh Krueger gave her a healthy handshake as they made their way back to the clubhouse.
“Chloe’s worked so hard … She played smart today,” he said. “Starting below the hole anywhere is important, but on this course especially with the greens as slippery as they can be. Staying below the hole was key. That was the smart play.”
Bolte’s 78 was the lone score under 100 for Sumner, which saw seniors Katie Reno post a 102 and Morgan Brandt card a 103.
Reno was named all-conference by tying for 14th, one stroke behind a three-player pack for 11th. Brandt ended her round with a birdie on the par-3 hole 9. She put her tee shot within roughly seven feet of the cup and drained the putt.
It helped her shoot a 42 on her back nine, which were holes 1-9 after she started on 10.
“My first nine, the wind was really, really bad,” she said. “A 61? I don’t think I’ve ever shot a nine-hole 61 before.
“I knew my score was going to count, so I had to make it count in a good way. Had to make up some of the strokes on our back nine.”
The fourth score came from Emma Koester, who shot a 110 with a 55-55 split.
“We knew to be successful this year, we didn’t need to play out of our minds,” Brandt said. “We just had to play well. Chloe’s low score took — it helps take the pressure off everyone else that she’s a consistent, good golfer.”
Zoey Rhea shot a 121 and Ava Schult carded a 124.
Krueger’s team played three 18-hole tournaments before Monday, and nearly everyone’s worst score was posted at the conference tournament. Grundy’s 381 was 12 strokes better than Sumner. The Cougars have carded a 365, 380 and 382 in their other 18-hole ventures.
“It was our first warm day, and it was hot,” he said. “Throw in 30-40 mile an hour gusts at times … I’m pretty pleased with the way the girls responded. We didn’t have our best four scores today, but it was good enough to wrap up second place. I’m happy with that.”