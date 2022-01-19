SUMNER — Austin Langreck hit a jumper to close Sumner within five points of Jesup.
Two possessions later. It all unraveled.
Sumner-Fredericksburg committed six turnovers across three and a half minutes and Jesup turned a small lead into a large one and cruised to a 59-43 North Iowa Cedar League East win Tuesday.
Langreck’s shot cut Sumner’s deficit to 29-24 with 4:19 left in the third quarter. One possession later, Sumner grabbed an offensive rebound but turned the ball over.
Jesup (6-5, 4-0) turned the steal into a Jack Miller layup. Cougar head coach Mike Quigley called a timeout. Sumner turned the ball over again, and again (a Miller layup), and again (a Corbin Fuelling layup), and again (a Parker McHone layup), and again (another Fuelling layup).
An infuriated in the moment Quigley called another timeout as the score ballooned to 39-24 with 56 seconds left in the frame.
“In that three-minute segment, I think we just lost focus. We lost focus with our dribble, careless with our dribble,” Quigley said. “Defensively, we didn’t rotate with the backside to step in and take away their drive. We let them drive middle, which we don’t teach. It was those details which caused our issues right there.”
It forced the Cougars (5-6, 1-3) to play catch-up by pressing on defense. Their deficit never dropped below 14, but Sumner kept pace in the final nine minutes, being outscored by just one (20-19).
“I thought the kids did a good job even then,” Quigley said. “That is not our style at all, trying to play pressure defense up and down the court. But I thought the kids did a good job playing that.”
Prior to the third-quarter stretch, Quigley’s team stayed with the J-Hawks most of the night.
Sumner led 4-0 and 8-3 as the Cougars reintegrated Klay Seehase back into the lineup. The senior center was injured in the opening game of the season and made his re-debut Tuesday, coming off the bench.
He hit a pair of short jumpers on the block in one minute of the opening frame and netted his eight points in the first 13 minutes of the contest.
“We got Seehase back in the fold,” Quigley said. “We have to learn how to play with one another again, get some good rotation patterns down. Going forward, we maybe have to redefine roles or try to get some players to expand their role a little bit.”
Miller hit 3s to pull the visitors within 4-3 and later 8-6, and Fuelling hit another for a 10-9 deficit. Fuelling added a layup for an 11-10 lead to give the J-Hawks a permanent lead with 1:49 left in the first.
The lead grew to 19-12, then later 29-19 on a 10-0 run as the first half closed and second half opened.
Sumner clambered back and pulled within five before registering six of their 15 turnovers.
Miller led Jesup with 20 while Fuelling added 14 and Carson Lienau dropped 12. Peyton Schmitz scored 19 to lead Sumner.