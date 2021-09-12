MARION — Punching up is not a bad thing.
In fact, it’s what Morgan Brandt and Alivia Lange love to do.
“The bigger teams always bring out the best in us,” Lange said Saturday after the Cougars fell in the Linn-Mar invitational semifinal. “We always play our best against those (type of) teams. I love playing against those teams and coming to big tournaments. I wish we played this competition all the time.”
Added Brandt: “We’ve got the opportunity to play a lot bigger schools (at this type of tournament), which is very good for us. We’re playing at a lot higher level.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-3) dropped its 21-19, 21-16 semifinal to Class 5A’s No. 4 ranked Pleasant Valley. The Spartans (10-1) went on to beat Class 4A Davenport Assumption in the finals.
The Cougars also faced Class 3A’s Solon in the quarterfinal, as well as Class 5A programs Dubuque Hempstead and host Linn-Mar and Class 3A Center-Point Urbana in pool play.
Sumner-Fredericksburg led the opening set against Pleasant Valley, 12-4, thanks to a run that began with a Brandt kill to break a 4-all tie. It closed on Katie Reno’s block.
The Spartans closed within 13-10 and then within 18-18 later in the set. Isabelle Elliot’s kill put the Cougars ahead and two points from the set win, but a Halle Vice kill knotted it again.
A hitting error pushed the 5A school into the lead and another hitting error handed the Spartans the set. In the second, a Valle block knotted the set at 7 after the Cougars held a 7-4 lead. It went point-for-point until it was 14-all, then a kill from Emily Goodpaster and a block from Alexa Frankel gave PV a two-point edge.
Sumner-Fredericksburg pulled within a point twice, but an Arra Cottrell kill led the Spartans on match-ending 3-0 run.
“Even though that last match we took a loss, they’re ranked No. 4 in 5A right now,” Brandt said. “And we can learn so much from a loss. I wish we could play them again (during the season), too.
“I think we relaxed a little, but our focus was still there, and effort and energy. They’re just a good team and we just let it slip away.”
Both Brandt and Lange paid respect to the Spartans, citing a multitude of long rallies in that two-set match.
“At times we felt like we were going back and forth and we played long rallies,” Lange said. “It was just good volleyball all the way around. The rallies took a long time — the points don’t show what the rallies were like.”
Added Brandt: “Very true.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg reached the semifinal by earning a comeback win against Solon. Solon led the opening set 18-15 and was set point away at 20-19 before a hitting error drew it even. Another Solon mistake gave S-F a lead for the first time since 8-6 and an Elliot kill ended it.
The Cougars trailed 3-1 in the second set — just like in the first — but tied it at 3 and eventually took a 7-5 lead as Zoey Rhea served for multiple points.
The lead ballooned to 10-5 and later 18-9 as Gracie Jones held the serve for five points.
The match ended on an Elliot kill.
“Solon came out very strong at first, but I think our team really clicked and worked very well together,” Lange said. “When it got tough, we all pulled together. Our saying is ‘We will’ this year, and I just kept telling everyone ‘We will, we will’ (during the comeback). We kept pushing those points to get past the rough spots.”
Full statistics were not available over the weekend. Sumner-Fredericksburg went 3-0 in pool play with six set wins and a plus-59 point margin to earn the No. 2 seed behind Marion (plus-64). Both Marion and S-F were knocked out in the semis.