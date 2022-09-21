SUMNER — Fun is fun.
Sumner-Fredericksburg put forth what multiple players called a “fun” victory, beating Jesup 25-16, 25-16, 25-9 in a North Iowa Cedar League East match Tuesday in front of a rowdy student section.
“Everyone was playing at their best tonight,” senior libero Alivia Lange said. “Everyone was positive, uplifting each other and we were actually having fun. This was one of the first actual games of the season we’ve had fun on the court instead of treating it more like a work thing, ‘let’s get through it.’”
Added junior middle blocker Morgan Block, “That was good. Everything clicked.”
The Cougars (15-5, 2-1 NICL East) broke each set open relatively early, with a Payten Seehase ace and three Isabelle Elliot kills helping break a 3-all third-set scoreline. A pair of Block kill later pushed the advantage to 12-6 and another Elliott kill was the kick-start of a 10-point surge for a 23-7 score.
Jesup (9-11, 0-3) scored two points off Sumner miscues before the host ended the sweep.
“It went well,” Elliott said after collecting 19 kills, eight digs and an ace. “We have been working on controlling our side of the net and just limiting our errors. We stepped up and did that, took care of what we came here to do.”
The Cougars hit at a .316 attack efficiency, with 33 kills on 76 swings and just nine hitting errors. Of the 33 kills, 28 came off assists from setters Alexa Buhman (15) and Seehase (nine), with Lange (four assists, four digs, two aces) chipping in.
“Recently, we’ve had trouble with sets getting pushed out, setters pushing sets out,” Bock said. “That didn’t happen tonight.”
Block added five kills, eight digs and three aces. Sumner garnered 11 aces, with Zoey Rhea collecting three and Seehase chipping in two.
Sumner also pushed past its nine hitting errors and 10 service errors. A pair of mistakes closed the first set to 14-11, Cougars, before a 6-2 run put them ahead 20-13. Three kills and an ace around a service error ended the first set.
A 13-9 second-set lead moved to 17-9 for the Cougars for more breathing room, and the host scored six of the sets final eight points for a two-game lead.
“Stay mentally strong,” Block said of getting through mistakes. “Shank a ball, get past it. Look what you must do better instead of focus on the negative. Have a short memory.”
