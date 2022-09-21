Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

SUMNER — Fun is fun.

Sumner-Fredericksburg put forth what multiple players called a “fun” victory, beating Jesup 25-16, 25-16, 25-9 in a North Iowa Cedar League East match Tuesday in front of a rowdy student section.

Tags

Trending Food Videos