SUMNER — Rollercoasters can be enjoyable and fun.
They can also be utterly terrifying.
Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Jeff Meyer wasn’t terrified after his Cougars placed fifth (122 points) while hosting the North Iowa Cedar League meet Saturday.
Sumner went 0-2 in championship matches and went 1-1 in third-place contests.
“We had high aspirations,” Meyer said. “Heading into the last week of conference duals we were tied for second and we’ve had some tough losses since then.
“Today we hoped to redirect the train but unfortunately for us we weren’t able to capitalize on some opportunities.”
Senior 113-pounder Cael Judisch saw his perfect record broken with his first loss, a 19-4 technical fall against Union Community’s Brayden Bohnsack in the championship. Judisch (27-1) went 2-0 prior with a pin at the two-minute mark and a 14-5 major decision.
Junior Trace Meyer reached the title match at 120 pounds before running into Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit. Schmit led the match, 4-0, in the second period before pinning Meyer (27-9).
Nathan Egan took bronze at 152. Egan (25-6) went 3-1 with three pins; he was a 10-8 overtime loss from reaching the 152 championship.
Davis VanSickle (126, 22-16) placed fourth while Grant Henderson (170, 21-18) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 28-11) claimed fifth.
“I think we only had two guys wrestle at or above their seed today, which is how you measure your progress,” coach Meyer said. “The good and the bad is, the good part is hopefully it’s out of your system and you’re getting ready for the postseason. Hopefully we use this as a reflection point and go back and get in the room this week and make some changes.”