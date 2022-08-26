Kade Mitchell ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Davis VanSickle ran for 40 yards and two scores and threw for another touchdown as Sumner-Fredericksburg won, 44-6, Friday in Arlington.
The Cougars (1-0) rushed for 299 yards and VanSickle passed for 14. Jaymison Howard recovered two fumbles and Noah Henderson caught a touchdown and made two sacks. Ethan Hunt collected four sacks.
“Good start for our guys,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We played, really, flawless in the first half in jumping out to a 38-0 lead.
“Very pleased and proud of our guys not only in how they played but how they have prepared each day at practice.”
Statistics for Starmont were not available as of press time.
Casey O’Donnell’s 27-yard second-quarter touchdown pass to Traeton Sauerbrei helped give the home team a brief 7-6 lead, with a Braden Knight extra point attached, but the Cyclones used a 12-point third quarter to pull ahead for good Friday in Fairbank.
O’Donnell threw fourth-quarter scores to Andrew Westpfahl and Knight to pull Wapsie (0-1) within 25-20, but Denver held on. The senior quarterback threw for 135 yards and three scores on eight completions, but the Warriors were held to 99 yards rushing.
Knight caught three passes for 63 yards, Sauerbrei caught one for 27 and Westpfahl caught one for 16. Hunter Kane ran for 38 yards and O’Donnell ran for 27. Knight kicked two extra points.
North Fayette Valley 35, South Winneshiek 6
The TigerHawks scored 28 points by halftime and rolled Friday in West Union.
Sophomore quarterback Decklyn Heins threw for 91 yards on four completions, 68 of which came on a touchdown pass to Bryce Elsbernd. NFV (1-0) ran for 331 yards and spread four scores among three runners.
Kaleb White ran for 115 yards and two scores, with Ayden Burrow at 99 and a score and Nick Koch ran for 62 and a score. Burrow also ran in a 2-point conversion.
Center Point-Urbana 34, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
E. Buchanan 54, Highland 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Waukon 14