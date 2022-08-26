Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kade Mitchell ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Davis VanSickle ran for 40 yards and two scores and threw for another touchdown as Sumner-Fredericksburg won, 44-6, Friday in Arlington.

The Cougars (1-0) rushed for 299 yards and VanSickle passed for 14. Jaymison Howard recovered two fumbles and Noah Henderson caught a touchdown and made two sacks. Ethan Hunt collected four sacks.

Tags

Trending Food Videos