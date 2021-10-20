SUMNER — Two races.
It took two races for the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls cross-country team to collectively believe it had something special.
“Once we placed first at (Clayton Ridge), we saw what we were capable of doing,” sophomore Hillary Trainor said. “We’ve made really big steps, progress.”
The Cougars won the six-team Clayton Ridge Invitational by eight points. It opened a run in which they won four meets and tied for first in another.
S-F placed fifth out of 15 teams and was the second Class 1A school at the North Iowa Cedar League meet in advance of today’s state qualifying meet hosted by Newman Catholic.
“We had our goals, and the bar was set high, but they reached it early on,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “So we kept raising the bar. I’m super-satisfied and we’re pleased with what has come of this.
“We’re doing what our hearts hoped we’d set out to do. Hopefully we can finish it (today) and achieve the big dream.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was third at the 2020 state qualifying meet and would have advanced if not for IGHSAU COVID-19 protocols. The Cougars were 13th at the 2019 state meet.
Several returned from last season and S-F was bolstered by an influx of newcomers. Sophomore Hillary Trainor joined after a standout freshman track year and freshman Saela Steege moved into the high school.
Both quickly joined junior Lily Mayo as the team’s top trio. They’ve finished as the top three team runners in all nine races.
Trainor has two victories and two runner-up placements. She is ranked among 1A’s top 10 and the Cougars are sixth as a team.
“I knew we needed some more good runners,” Mayo said. “We already had good runners, but I knew (Trainor was) fast from track and knew she’d at least make varsity.
“Saela running with me pushes me to be faster, seeing Hillary being amazing pushes me to be faster. I want to support them as a teammate.”
Jones is a first-year head coach but has been with the program for a few seasons.
“We looked forward to knowing the talent that came in, but we still have a young group of girls who never ran cross-country or never ran high school cross-country before the season,” was her initial thought about the roster.
Sophomore Sophie Boehmler pushed herself into the No. 4 spot from the beginning to give them a reliable quartet that has piled up medals.
“Our medaling and first places (as a team) have shown what our hard work has accomplished,” Steege said. “The coaches really encourage us to stay mentally tough during a race, to be good teammates.”
Jana Meyer has entrenched herself as the No. 5 runner, but the position has been taken up by Abby Zabel (twice) and Lillian Sassman (once).
The Nos. 6 and 7 spots have rotated between Sassman (six), Ava Schuldt (four), Ava Bernhardt (twice), Paige Trainor (once), Emerson Warnke (twice), Zabel (twice) and Meyer (one).
“They are competitive kids,” Jones said. “Knowing that has helped us a lot.
“That’s the biggest piece that’s contributed to their success — they’re not afraid of competition, whether it’s intrasquad or in races against other teams.”