Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 5:38 pm
Sarah Buhman, then Nederhoff, starred at Sumner High in the mid-1990s.
Now she’s asked to help shepherd the program in the early 2020s.
Buhman was named interim volleyball coach a little over a month ago, and the former Aces standout who helped lead Sumner to three consecutive 1A tournaments, two semifinal appearances and a runner-up placement has already imprinted herself on the Cougar volleyball program.
“We’re back for now,” she smiled. “There is some pressure, and I thijnk it came down to having so much pride in the program. Being a former player and coach, I have a lot of pride in keeping the program going in the right direction. Sumner-Fred has been such a wonderful and dominating program.”
Outside of observing summer and early fall training, Buhman guided multiple volleyball camp sessions and reached out to S-F alumni to come back and guide one of the high-school level sessions.
“Sarah is a great choice to lead our volleyball team,” Athletic Director Mike Quigley said. “She was the ‘right fit’ at this time for our volleyball program. She has coaching experience, along with SF Cougar coaching experience, and a great relationship with the players. The players really have a wonderful connection to her and are excited for her to coach the squad.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-8) was one match from reaching its second state tournament in five years under former head coach Tori Sorenson and returns most of its team, led by Northern Iowa commit Isabelle Elliott and seniors Alivia Lange and Payten Seehase.
