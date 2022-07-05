It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Lincoln Aeschliman, North Fayette Valley: The freshman went 7 for 15 with four runs batted in, two runs scored and a steal as the TigerHawks went 3-2.
Levi Danker, NFV: The senior went 6 for 12 with nine runs batted in, three runs scored, four walks, four doubles and a home run. He was 1-0 on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing one earned run across 11 innings.
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The sophomore went 2-0 on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing two earned runs across 10 innings as the Cougars went 5-0. He went 5 for 16 with two RBI and two steals.
Tatum Nuss, S-F-T: The freshman went 2-0 on the mound, striking out seven and allowing no earned runs across 10 1/3 innings. He went 6 for 17 with five RBI, six runs, two doubles and two walks.
Jacob Schoer, Wapsie Valley: The sophomore went 8 for 13 with two RBI, four runs and three steals as the Warriors went 2-2.
Klay Seehase, S-F-T: The senior went 1-0 on the mound, striking out seven and allowing no earned runs across five innings and two appearances. He went 5 for 12 with three RBI, two runs and two walks.
Softball
Isabel Bernard, S-F-T: The freshman went 9 for 15 with five RBI, 10 steals and seven runs as the Cougars went 4-0.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior went 2-0 in the circle, striking out 16 and allowing no earned runs across 15 innings in three appearances as Wapsie went 2-1.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior went 8 for 15 with nine RBI, eight runs and six steals as the TigerHawks went 5-0.
Sarah Dean, NFV: The freshman went 9 for 16 with eight RBI, six steals, five runs, two triples and two doubles.
Alivia Lange, S-F-T: The junior went 6 for 13 with four RBI, four runs, three steals and two doubles.
Saela Steege, S-F-T: The freshman went 3-0 in the circle, striking out 14 and allowing five earned runs across three complete games.
Asiah Turner, NFV: The senior went 9 for 18 with five RBI, nine runs and six steals.
Aspen Weir, Oelwein: The eight-grader went 1-1 in the circle, striking out 11 and allowing five earned runs across 14 innings as Oelwein went 1-2. She was also 4 for 9 with three RBI.
Reagan Wymer, NFV: The junior went 4-0, striking out 14 and allowing seven earned runs across 20 innings. She went 6 for 14 with six RBI.