It looked to be a battle.
And it was.
Just one where the home team fell short.
Denver picked up a 25-22, 225-27, 26-24, 25-20 North Iowa Cedar League cross-over win Tuesday night in Sumner in a showdown between a pair of ranked Class 2A teams and perennial regional powers.
The Cyclones (6-0, 1-0) posted 56 kills on 144 attempts while adding seven total blocks. Allison Bonnette (18) and Kayla Knowles (14) posted double-digit kills while Avery Forde added nine and Jessica Gergen chipped in eight.
Reese Johnson (51 assists, 1.5 blocks) and Sydney Eggena garnered solo blocks. Bonnette, Anna Curtis and Johnson each snagged two aces.
Isabelle Elliot led S-F (2-1, 0-1) with 14 kills; she added nine digs, 1.5 blocks and an ace. Katie Reno had three total blocks while Morgan Brandt nabbed 2.5 and Whitney Tegtmeier had two.
Brandt added 15 assists, 12 digs, nine kills and an ace; Tegtmeier chipped in six kills.
Alivia Lange contributed 11 digs and an ace.