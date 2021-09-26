DENVER — The video board at the Cyclone Center began playing music along with a dance routine.
As Maquoketa Valley warmed up, Sumner-Fredericksburg stood off to the side. So the Cougars danced.
Why not?
The Cougars went on to beat Maquoketa Valley in two sets and Tripoli in two to go 5-0 and claim the Denver Invitational. Sumner-Fredericksburg (19-5) also bested host Denver, 21-16, 21-15, to end a five-game skid to the Cyclones going back to last season.
Denver was 3-0 against Sumer-Fredericksburg this season.
“I think we knew it was our time,” senior Katie Reno said. “Losing to them how many ever times we have, what, three? We finally came out and got the win.”
The Cougars pulled ahead late in the opening set and closed on a two-point swing, then raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second.
Denver rallied to tie it at 5, and at 8. Isabelle Elliot’s kill pushed them ahead 10-8 and Morgan Brandt’s block later put it at 11-9. An Elliot kill led to a 2-0 run and a 16-13 advantage, and a Whitney Tegtmeier block gave S-F a 17-14 lead.
It grew to 19-14 and an Elliot kill closed the match.
“Best birthday present I could ask for,” Brandt said after going on to win tournament offensive MVP. “Especially against Denver, our block was huge. Not necessarily that we were getting stuff blocks, but we were getting a big enough touch on the ball to make it easier for the defense to read off our hands and slow the ball down.”
Sumner collected 14 total blocks, with Tegtmeier picking up five, including one in all but one match. Payten Seehase had 3.5, Brandt had one and Reno added one.
Brandt collected 32 kills, 52 assists and 16 digs alongside her blocks while Elliot picked up 35 kills.
Morgan Block (14), Seehase (12) and Tegtmeier (11) also snagged double-digit kills. Reno added seven.
“I felt today we were on. Morgan Block and Whitney came through huge for us,” head coach Tori Sorensen said. “The normal people we expect to be our top dogs were there, yes. We needed production from some other people sometimes, and this is the time of year to do it. This was big for us today.”
The win against Denver came an hour or so after a 16-21, 21-11, 15-9 win against Beckman Catholic. The Cyclones were ranked No. 3 in 2A and the Trailblazers were ranked No. 7 heading into the weekend.
Sumner-Fredericksburg was ranked No. 9.
“It definitely gave us a warmup (by not playing Denver first),” Brandt said. “I mean, we weren’t cold. We came out ready to play and we wanted to beat them.”
The Cougars also beat Starmont (21-12, 21-9), Maquoketa Valley (21-6, 21-8) and Tripoli (21-5, 21-9).
Alivia Lange won defensive MVP after picking up 38 digs, along with seven aces and six assists. Seehase added 33 assists and Gracie Jones contributed 12 digs and six aces.
STARMONT WINS 2
Starmont went 2-3, adding losses to Beckman (21-17, 21-17) and Denver (21-14, 21-6) to its loss against the Cougars.
The Stars (11-7) beat Maquoketa Valley (24-22, 21-14) and Tripoli (21-10, 21-17).
Macy Hiemes (22 kills) led a quintet in double-figure kills. Kiara Steger (18), Keelie Curtis (12), Emily Schuchmacher (12) and Mackenzie Curtis (11) also put up more than 10. Mackenzie Curtis scored four aces and Mallory Vaske added two.
Mackenzie Curtis and Steger each put up three blocks.
“We came in hoping to get at least two wins and be respectful against Beckman, Sumner-Fred and Denver,” head coach Robert Goedken said. “They’re all highly ranked and they have way more firepower than we do.
“Coming out of here with the wins we had, I’m OK with that.”