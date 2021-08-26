SUMNER — The smile turned into a grin.
Sumner-Fredericksburg claimed two of its three 2020 victories in the last two weeks before the playoffs. Part of its resurgence was kicking away a four-game losing streak.
“We implemented our new offense in the second half of last year and saw some success,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “It was like a light switch came on with the kids. They saw success right away, moving the ball very well.
“Now, being able to piggyback off of that, to see that improvement and build off that, has been outstanding.”
Coyle was hired in 2019 but admitted Sumner-Fredericksburg’s run-based offense wasn’t installed until halfway through 2020. He had a 4-9 record at that point.
“One of the coaches, John Willems, asked me one day at practice, ‘In a perfect world, what offense would you run?’” Coyle recalled. “I told him, and he said, ‘Well, why aren’t we running that offense?’
“I was like, ‘I am the boss. Why aren’t we running my offense?’ And I thanked him for that. It was like we were tearing ourselves up trying to run an offense that didn’t work and beating yourself up about it.”
The second half sported a 2-2 mark and produced 55 points over the final three contests. The Cougars return that relative momentum along with a veteran backfield.
“It got us out of the shallow end, or deep depending on your look, and into something I was comfortable with and the coaches and kids were comfortable with,” Coyle said. “We’ve spent a lot of time (early on in 2021) learning our playbook and getting some of the finer details down.”
Much of that shepherding falls on the senior quintet of quarterback Peyton Schmitz (387 yards passing, 468 rushing, seven total touchdowns), center and defensive tackle Klay Seehase (32.5 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries), guard and defensive tackle Bennett Christensen (16 total tackles, two sacks), Treyce Ensign (38 total tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries) and lineman Krist Kuhlman.
All are tasked with providing leadership to a large but youthful group. Sumner-Fredericksburg’s roster breaks 50, but “80 percent” of it are freshmen or sophomores.
“Peyton and Kade are excellent leaders, excellent athletes, excellent people,” Coyle said. “They’re working on becoming more vocal, stepping into that leadership role more where they weren’t in the past despite their position or production.”
Christiansen, Krist and Seehase will have to develop vocal attributes as well, according to Coyle. Ensign already distributes many traits of a vocal leader and will also return to his fullback spot after working on the line in 2020.
“The (upperclassmen we have) are veterans and talented and good kids and leaders,” the coach said. “We have a lot of young guys that don’t know (varsity football); maybe there’s some nerves and anxiety.
“So we talked to the upperclassmen. ‘This is your team. You have to be the vocal leaders, the ones. It can’t come from the coaches all the time. It is on you.’”
Equal .500 and perhaps claim a postseason win is on the docket, but the Class 1A’s District 4 has a handful of solid programs. MFL Mar-Mac reached the Class A quarterfinal, Beckman Catholic reached the Class 1A first round, and both Cascade and Columbus Catholic went 1-1 in the pod round.
“(The younger kids are) athletic as well and just as big, on the whole, as our upperclass group,” Coyle said. “And they’re sponges — taking everything in, asking good questions. It’s exciting to see younger guys jumping in and filling voids and roles we haven’t had in the past, necessarily.
“We’ll see how complex we get once we put pads on and start hitting and then start playing for real. The biggest thing is for them to adjust to the speed of the game and the physicality.”