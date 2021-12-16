FAIRBANK — Eyes widen. A smile appears.
“You can quote that,” Wapsie Valley senior forward Lydia Imbrogno said as teammates Reagan Barnes and Mary Bodensteiner laugh.
The quote is a firm statement, and it involves the girl’s basketball team’s penchant for crashing the glass, particularly on the offensive side of the court. The Warriors (5-3) have grabbed 135 offensive rebounds in eight games, an average of 16.9 per game.
“We don’t practice it a lot,” Imbrogno said. “We just do it.”
The Nike-slogan aspect of their effort is not new. Wapsie grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game last season and 9.6 the year before that. But the Warriors proficiency has reached another level this season.
Their total leads all classes across the state by five total (1A Martensdale-St. Mary’s) and Class 2A by 17 (North Iowa Cedar League East foe Sumner-Fredericksburg). A 16.9-per game average is fourth across all classes, but the top three all have played fewer games than Wapsie.
“I guess it starts that we’re taking more shots, and once we take shots …” Bodensteiner trails off, trying to find the end to her beginning.
“It sets us up for an opportunity,” Imbrogno interjects, which lights Bodensteiner back up.
“Yeah, it sets our teammates up for an opportunity to get a putback,” she said.
Or to pull the ball back out and run a play, which Wapsie has also done numerous times.
The Warriors collected 20-plus offensive rebounds in three consecutive games to begin what is now a five-game win streak. The Warriors have grabbed 10-plus offensive rebounds in seven of their eight games, with the streak recently snapped with eight against AGWSR. However, most of those eight came in the second half and led to a comeback 36-31 victory.
“We were down by 10 or 11 at half,” Barnes said. “Coach (Kayla Ott) gave us our talk, and we then we were like, ‘We have to get back in this game.’
“Mary said, ‘We can do this.’ That’s what gets us through. We have more confidence and we’re willing to fight and not take the easy way out.”
Barnes is one of three girls that have snagged 20 or more offensive rebounds so far this season. Imbrogno has 26 and Bodensteiner also has 21.
Imbrogno’s 3.3 o-board average ranks eighth while Barnes and Bodensteiner (2.6 per game) are tied for 21st.
“I feel like all of us are really aggressive, so that helps,” Barnes said. “It’s a mentality, like coach says.”
Added Imbrogno: “We’re very competitive.”
Bodensteiner has a particular penchant for garnering boards on the offensive side. She has twice picked up five or more offensive rebounds, and both times closed that game with more offensive rebounds than defensive (five of six in one, eight of 11 in another).
“You don’t have to be that tall or strong to get a rebound,” she said. “It’s just your willingness to go and get dirty and get that ball.”
It’s infected the entire team. Peyton Curley, Kate Risse and Liza Riordan have all ended games plus-three in terms of o-boards to total rebounds. Becca Platte and Liza Riordan have twice been plus-two in that category, with Anna Curley reaching it once.
Imbrogno ended one game with seven offensive rebounds and six times Wapsie has had a player grab as many offensive rebounds as defensive rebounds. Imbrogno and Peyton Curley have done it twice, with Barnes and Risse doing it once apiece.
Wapsie has equaled its win total from each of the past two seasons and has its eyes on a double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2018-19.
“Really just we’re believing in ourselves,” Bodensteiner said. “We’re not going into games anymore thinking we can’t win. We’re going in thinking that we have a chance, and offensive rebounding has helped make that happen so far.”