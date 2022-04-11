The Oelwein Booster Club selected Bailee Craun and Cole Hamilton as its February Athletes of the Month.
Craun wrestled at girls state and placed sixth in her bracket, going 3-3. She went 4-7 on the season.
“She improved tremendously over the year,” Oelwein coach Dalton Lape said. “This was her first year wrestling, and she placed in the silver bracket of the state tournament. During that tournament, she also avenged a loss from a couple weeks before the tournament.
“She is a good student, worked hard at practice every day and was involved in other programs to make herself a better wrestler.”
Hamilton averaged 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in Oelwein’s five-game (2-3) month. He added seven steals, six assists and five blocks. He also went 19 for 29 from the free-throw line.
“Cole was team captain this season and has done a good job of echoing the team’s identity all season,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “He sets the example in almost everything he does and has been a good leader. He has been excelling academically, as well.”