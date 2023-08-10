Sumner-Fredericksburg football took a small step up the ladder after three straight years of the same plateau, and look to record their third four-win season since 2017 with a large part of the program back from a playoff qualifier.
The volleyball program eyes a second straight trip to the 2A state tournament as a veteran group aims for a third consecutive 30-win season in Sarah Buhman’s second year. The girls cross-country program is “kinda mad” at just missing a 2A state meet team berth, per head coach Alicia Jones, and has a veteran group pushing for it.