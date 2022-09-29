It’s essentially playoff time for area teams as tonight’s matchups go a long way as to whether programs will qualify for the postseason. Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg would take a large step toward a playoff spot with victories, as would a homecoming-celebrating West Central.
North Fayette Valley attempts to procure its first district win and Wapsie Valley heads out of conference for a road trip to Calmar.
Oelwein (2-3, 1-0 2A-4) at Union Community (1-4, 1-0)
7:30 p.m., Union Community High School
Last week: Waukon 49, Oelwein 0; Union 54, Jesup 19
Last time out: Union 52, Oelwein 6, 2021
Historical matchup: Union, 4-1
News and notes: The two teams have nearly identical rush yardage, with Oelwien at 855 and Union Community at 896. … Union has scored 50 or more points in three of their four wins against Oelwein. … Oelwein’s Ethan DeTemmerman’s 70 interception return yards (two INT) are fourth in 2A. … DeTemmerman has 13 kickff returns for 230 yards. … Union’s Joren Fisher is fourth in 2A with 947 all-purpose yards, 435 of which are kickoff return yards. He has returned 16 kickoffs.
West Central (4-2, 2-1 8-Man 3) vs. Tripoli (4-1, 3-0)
7 p.m., Steve Milder Field
Last week: Tripoli 58, Clarksville 42; Edgewood-Colesburg 52, West Central 32
Last time out: Tripoli 62, West Central 18
Historical matchup: Tripoli, 8-1
News and notes: Tripoli’s Rowan Carlson is second in 8-Man with 34 touchdowns and yards per carry (14.8). … He and West Central’s Brandon Cushion are tied for first with 24 rush touchdowns. … The pair is 1-2 in all-purpose yards with Carlson at 1,426 and Cushion at 1,382. … They are 1-3 in rush yards with 1,198 (Carlson) and 1,149 (Cushion), respectively. … Cushion is tied for fourth with 52 total tackles. … Brooks Ingels is third in 8-Man with 20.3 pass yards per completion.
Wapsie Valley (3-2) at South Winneshiek (2-3)
7 p.m., South Winneshiek Field
Last week: Wapsie Valley 33, Hudson 0; North Linn 42, South Winneshiek 7
News and notes: Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit is first in yards per punt return (11.4), second in punt returns (10) and third in total yards (114) in Class A. … Wide receiver Andrew Westpfahl and running back Braden Knight each have three TD receptions. … WV has forced 11 turnovers. … South Winneshiek’s Parker Timp is tied for first with three fumble recoveries. … Timp has three of the team’s five sacks. … SW has run for 5.5 yards per carry.
North Fayette Valley (3-2, 0-2 2A-4) at Jesup (1-4, 0-2)
Last week: Wahlert Catholic 48, North Fayette Valley 14; Union Community 54, Jesup 19
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
Historical matchup: North Fayette Valley, 6-0
News and notes: The TigerHawks have given up just 12 points to the J-Hawks in six games. … NFV’s Decklyn Heins is just 22 yards behind Jesup’s Ryan Treptow (608-596) in passing yardage. … Nick Koch has accumulated 340 offensive yards and 260 return yards. … Treptow is fifth in 2A with 119 pass attempts. … Brevin Dahl is third with 33 receptions, tied for first with one kickoff return touchdown and fifth with 289 kickoff return yards.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-2, 1-1 1A-4) vs. Cascade (3-2, 1-1)
7 p.m., Sumner High School
Last week: MFL MarMac 19, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6; Columbus Catholic 42, Cascade 14
Last time out: Cascade 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21, 2021
Historical matchup: Cascade, 4-1
News and notes: Cascade’s Jack Menster is fourth in 1A with 759 rush yards. He has more than 88 percent of the team’s rush yardage (855). … Cascade has nine takeaways, with five interceptions. … Sumner’s Ethan Hunt is tied for second with 5.5 sacks, while teammate Achilles Quigley is tied for fourth with five. … Trace Meyer is third with 150 punt return yards. … Meyer has 266 return yards. … Sumner has 12 takeaways, with eight fumble recoveries.