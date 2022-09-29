Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein plays a critical postseason-implication contest tonight at LaPorte City.

It’s essentially playoff time for area teams as tonight’s matchups go a long way as to whether programs will qualify for the postseason. Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg would take a large step toward a playoff spot with victories, as would a homecoming-celebrating West Central.

North Fayette Valley attempts to procure its first district win and Wapsie Valley heads out of conference for a road trip to Calmar.

