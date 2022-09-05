JANESVILLE — It was time for a gut check.
West Central’s Blue Devils trailed by two after one quarter Friday.
The Wildcats, who won seven games last season, including a 30-point drubbing of West Central in Maynard, looked to rebound from a 48-point loss at Bishop Garrigan the previous week. Plus, this was their home opener.
“One of the things that you talk to your kids about is when the other team scores first you see what you’re made of right away,” head coach Steve Milder said. “We didn’t get our 2-point conversion, so we’re behind and we haven’t been playing behind much this year but we answered again, scored again.”
West Central (3-0) went up by four in the second and the led the rest of the way.
“Very, very proud of the effort these guys put forth,” Milder said.
Brandon Cushion rushed 23 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead West Central over Janesville, 54-22. He credited his line with getting him to the second level of the defense.
“The line creates, sometimes not the biggest holes, but they make just enough for me to squeeze right through and most of the time it’s one-on-one with another guy and you got to beat him,” Cushion said.
Milder said Cushion’s gotten better at spotting the holes.
“A year ago he would have told you, ‘I couldn’t find that alley,’” Milder said. “Now he is finding that alley. When the defense give him something, he takes it.”
Cushion added a seventh touchdown off a 48-yard interception return late in the game.
Altogether the Blue Devil rush game collected 315 yards on 41 carries from six different players.
Senior Creighton Houge had 30 yards on six carries. Junior Adam Scott had 19 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Senior quarterback Brooks Ingels rushed five times for 17 yards. Freshman Rogellio Gonzales had eight yards on three carries while sophomore Jed Tyler four yards on two.
West Central was opportunistic near the half-time break to put the game out of reach of the Wildcats.
“And for the third week in a row we scored on the last possession of the half and start the second half with the football and that’s a big swing. So you’re up by one touchdown and before they get the ball we’re up three touchdowns, so that was big for us.”
West Central was ahead 18-8 late in the second — Cushion had rushing touchdowns of 1, 50 and 44 yards — when Janesville got itself back in the game on an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dane Appleby.
That left the Blue Devils less than 1 minute for their final possession of the half. It was more than enough to get Cushion in the end zone one more time.
The big play for the drive, however, was a 41-yard pass from Ingels to Jadyn Rouse, putting West Central within Janesville’s 5-yard line with 12 seconds to go.
For the night, Ingels completed five passes for 85 yards.
Houge caught four of those for 44 yards.
Sophomore Jed Tyler threw one pas for six yards.
West Central shut out Janesville in the third while scoring two more Cushion rushing touchdowns — a 33-yard sprint and a short-yardage plunge for a 40-14 lead going into the fourth.
Janesville scored early in the final quarter when senior quarterback Keegan Eastman hit senior receiver Rogan Gergan for a short-gainer that he turned into a pounding 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats closed to within 18 points and stuffed West Central’s next offensive series. But Cushion intercepted Eastman and scored a 48-yard pick six. West Central also picked up interceptions from senior John Tyler and Rouse.
Scott made a 16-yard sprint to the cone late in the fourth for West Central’s last touchdown.
The Blue Devils scored three 2-point conversions, with one each from Ingels, Houge and Cushion.
Ingels and Tyler led the defense with 7.5 total tackles apiece. Ingels also had two sacks. Tyler and Cushion split a sack.
Rouse, Cushion, Tyler and Ingels each has six solo tackles. Houge had five and senior Anthony Kephart had four.
Juniors Nolan Cushion and Adam Scott each had three. Gonzalez and junior Daryon Allwood each had two. Sophmore Cael Bender, senior Seth Brehme, sophomore Damien Koch, freshman Drake Puls and sophomore Jed Tyler each had one.
UP NEXT
West Central (3-0) will host Riceville (0-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Maynard.