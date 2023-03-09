MAYNARD — Brandon Cushion had two things going for him.
Three things, technically.
He didn’t want to stop playing baseball or football.
He’s good at both baseball and football.
His future football head coach played both sports in college, at that college, and is enshrined in the school’s Hall of Fame.
The West Central multisport athlete put pen to paper Wednesday, signing his celebratory letter of intent to play baseball and football at Division III Wartburg College a little more than a month after committing to play for Chris Winter (football) and Casey Chaplain (baseball).
He is a running back and linebacker in football and outfielder in baseball.
“If I wanted to, the coaches encouraged me to try both, at least the first year. The coaches encouraged it, thought it was a great thing and we’re more than willing to work around scheduling and help me with all that stuff,” Cushion said before a ceremony that featured West Central head basketball coach Darin Lockard, head football coach/AD Steve Milder and Starmont-West Central baseball coach Cory Gonzales.
“That was nice to hear, and I’m glad I get the opportunity to play both sports in college. They are my two favorite sports, and I want to keep playing them. Might as well try.”
Milder noted it was one of Winters’ coaching points at a recent coaches clinic.
“Coach Winters talked last weekend at the IFCA clinic in Altoona — they have more than 25 of their football players are multisport athletes,” Milder said. “They found that those guys are more likely to stick with it; they’re used to competing in multiple sports and want to compete in multiple sports.”
Cushion started for four years on the varsity football and basketball teams and played for three seasons for the co-op baseball team, with his senior season this summer. He also played golf for multiple seasons.
“It’s rare, even at our level, to have four-sport athletes who do that well,” Milder said. “And Brandon was a four-year starter in basketball and football, which hasn’t happened here in a long time.
“To be able to start in both those sports as a freshman, you have to have a lot of toughness to be able to do that. As a freshman, he wasn’t physically (built) as he is today. He was a lot different; today he looks like that college football player. I know (the Knight’s coaches are) happy with him choosing Wartburg.”
Cushion sets several records as a senior in football after accumulating 1,547 yards rushing, 31 rush touchdowns, 16 receptions, 155 yards receiving and 33 total offensive scores. Accolades included first team District 3 8-Man running back; the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association 8-Man second team; and fifth place on the all-class rush touchdown leaderboard (fourth in the 8-Man ranks).
He also accrued 75 tackles, six for loss, with one sack, one fumble recovery and three interceptions this season.
His four-year compilation: 3,202 rush yards and 50 touchdowns on 482 carries, 416 yards receiving and six scores on 35 catches and 212 tackles, with 12 for loss, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two sacks.
“Most schools, any time I brought up two sports, they were like, ‘Nah, we don’t really want to deal with that. We would prefer to have you in one sport the whole entire time,’” Cushion said. “Winters played two sports in college, too. So, he knows what it’s about.”
Cushion has batted .365 (54 for 148) with 45 runs, 39 walks, 15 runs batted in, 12 doubles and one triple in three baseball seasons. He is 49 for 53 in stolen bases.
“I feel it will be more shocking just hitting the realization, ‘Oh, I get to play sports for longer, at the next level,’” Cushion said of getting to Waverly. “It will probably take a little bit to realize that once I get to college.
“I just have to stay in good shape, get the (preseason) workouts when they are sent before I go to college.”