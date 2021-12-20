It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
This is the last ODR AOW until Jan. 10.
Basketball
Boys
Gunner Meyer, Wapsie Valley: The senior forward averaged 15.5 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals as the Warriors went 1-1.
Blake Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The junior forward averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds as the TigerHawks went 1-1.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.25 steals and 2.5 assists.
Girls
Mary Bodensteiner, WV: The senior forward averaged 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block as the Warriors went 1-1.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior forward averaged 19 points, 12.25 rebounds, 2.25 steals, 1.75 assists and 1.5 blocks as the Cougars went 3-1.
Aaliyah Gordon, West Central: The senior guard averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, two assists and a block as the Blue Devils went 1-1.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The junior guard averaged 7.5 points, six rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Bowling
Austin Espe, Oelwein: The junior rolled 496 total pins as the Husky boys lost, 2,575-2,560.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The junior rolled 366 total pins as the TigerHawk girls lost, 2,232-2,001.
Wrestling
Boys
Kanen Decker, WV: The freshman went 5-2 during the week at 132 pounds.
Treyce Ensign, S-F: The senior went 6-0 with six pins during the week and won the West Hancock Invitational at 182 pounds.
Nick Koch, NFV: The junior went 4-0 during the week and won the North Linn Invitational at 126 pounds.
Bowen Munger, Starmont: The senior went 4-0 and won the Doug Guilford Invitational at 160 pounds.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The junior went 6-2 during the week at 126 pounds.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The sophomore went 4-2 during the week and won the West Hancock Invitational at 126 pounds.