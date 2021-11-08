Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Luzum Run

North Fayette Valley’s Tayler Luzum runs during a Class 2A state quarterfinal against Waukon on Friday in Waukon.

 Zakary Kriener | Fayette Union-Leader

It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.

The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule. It is the last selection until after Thanksgiving.

Football

Jacob Germann, NFV: The senior caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and an interception in a 28-14 Class 2A quarterfinal loss at Waukon. He made 4.5 tackles.

Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior tailback ran for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 35 yards on three kickoffs.

Holten Robinson, WV: The senior tailback caught a 26-yard reception and ran for a handful of yards before leaving the game because of injury.

