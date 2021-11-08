It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule. It is the last selection until after Thanksgiving.
Football
Jacob Germann, NFV: The senior caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and an interception in a 28-14 Class 2A quarterfinal loss at Waukon. He made 4.5 tackles.
Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior tailback ran for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 35 yards on three kickoffs.
Holten Robinson, WV: The senior tailback caught a 26-yard reception and ran for a handful of yards before leaving the game because of injury.