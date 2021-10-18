It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week.
Cross-Country
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The junior placed 13th at the North Iowa Cedar League meet in Eldora on Thursday.
Braelyn Meyer, North Fayette Valley: The freshman led the TigerHawks to a fourth-place finish at the Upper Iowa Conference meet in Ossian on Thursday. Meyer placed sixth and led a 6-7 finish with teammate Ava Bilden.
NFV boys: The TigerHawks won the Upper Iowa Conference meet in Ossian on Thursday. Caleb Zurbriggen was fifth and five
teammates came in behind him. Lucas McGowan, Nathan Crooker, Davan Crooker, Ben Miller and Dillon
Sparrgrove followed.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed second at the NICL meet. Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser went 2-3 (17 minutes, 52.8 seconds for Gearhart) while Connall Sauser (14), Jacob Sullivan (19) and Benjamin Driscoll (23) all placed within the top 25.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior was second (17:17) by eight seconds at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet Thursday in Bellevue.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore was sixth at the NICL meet and led the Cougars to fifth place.
Ava VanDaele, WV: The sophomore placed 15th at the NICL meet.
Football
Hunter Kane, WV: The senior running back ran for 10 yards and a TD, caught one pass for 17 yards and made six tackles during a 47-0 win against BCLUW.
Josh Ladeburg, Oel: The junior running back ran for 104 yards in a 39-0 loss at NFV. He also made five tackles and averaged 37 yards on three punts.
Tayler Luzum, NFV: The senior running back ran for 221 yards and two TDs during a 39-0 win against Oelwein. He also caught a 35-yard pass, returned a kickoff 31 yards, recovered a fumble, made an interception and made four tackles.
Wil Miller, NFV: The senior wide receiver caught two passes for 13 yards, made three tackles and recovered a fumble.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The junior quarterback threw for 180 yards and two scores on right completions and ran for 14 yards.
Logan Wescott, WC: The senior wide receiver caught three passes for 93 yards and a score and made six tackles in a 65-8 loss to Turkey Valley.
Volleyball
Sydney Baumgartner, Starmont: The senior defensive specialist earned 39 digs, 35 assists, eight aces and six kills as the Stars went 4-1 during the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior setter accumulated 28 digs, 23 assists, 15 kills, five aces and 1.5 blocks as the Cougars went 2-0 in a triangular.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior middle blocker posted nine kills, eight aces, an assist and half a block as the TigerHawks clinched an undefeated conference title with a five-set win against West Central.
Mackenzie Curtis, Star: The senior setter garnered 59 assists, 30 kills, 4.5 blocks and four aces.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior outside hitter accrued 47 digs, 16 kills, five aces, two assists and a block as the Warriors went 3-0 during the week.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The junior libero collected 19 digs, five assists and three aces.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The junior setter picked up 63 assists, 27 digs, six aces and five kills.