It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed second at the Dike-New Hartford state qualifier to clinch a spot at state, Oelwein’s first since 1999. Ray Gearhart (fourth), Brennan Sauser (sixth), Conall Sauser (14), Jacob Sullivan (19) were the scoring quintet. Benjamin Driscoll (37) and Andrew Rownd (40) were the final varsity runners.
Makenzie Plagman, Starmont: The senior placed 13th at the 2A Anamosa state qualifier to clinch a spot at state.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior placed second at the 2A Anamosa state qualifier to clinch a spot at state.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls: The Cougars won the Class 1A Newman Catholic state qualifier to reach state for the second time in three seasons. Hillary Trainor won the meet while Saela Steege (sixth) and Lily Mayo (eighth) placed in the top 10. Sophie Boehmler (16) and Emerson Warnke (19) closed out the five scorers and Jana Meyer (29) and Abby Zabel (33) were the final varsity runners.
Wapsie Valley girls: The Warriors placed third at the 2A Clayton Ridge state qualifier to clinch a spot at state, Wapsie Valley’s first since 2001. Wapsie scored 68 points to beat No. 9-ranked Kee by a point.
Ava VanDaele was third, with Brylee Bellis at sixth and Sydnie Martin at ninth.
Jaylin May (28), Hailey Eitzenhefer (36) and Mady Bodensteiner (37) followed.
Football
Jesse Jones, S-F: The sophomore running back/linebacker ran for 144 yards and a score during a 37-6 win against Clayton Ridge. He also made three tackles and a sack.
Hunter Kane, WV: The senior running back/linebacker ran for 64 yards and a touchdown during a 28-6 playoff win against Alburnett. He also collected three sacks.
Gavin Leistikow, WV: The senior cornerback intercepted two passes and made 4.5 tackles.
Tayler Luzum, NFV: The senior running back/linebacker made the game-winning field goal during a 29-28 playoff win against New Hampton. He also kicked an extra point, ran for 101 and a score and completed one pass for 53 yards.
Kade Mitchell, S-F: The junior running back ran for 173 yards and two scores. He also had two tackles.
Holten Robinson, WV: The senior running back ran for 196 yards and three scores and caught a pass for 20 yards.
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior running back/linebacker ran for 70 yards and a score, completed two passes for 59 yards and made 12.5 tackles.
Jaxon Willems, S-F: The sophomore running back/linebacker made 5.5 tackles, with two for loss, converted two 2-point runs, ran for 76 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior setter collected 12 assists, seven kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks during a 3-0 2A Region 6 quarterfinal win against Clayton Ridge.
Macy Hiemes, Star: The senior outside hitter collected 16 kills, 10 digs, and ace and a block during a 3-0 2A Region 6 quarterfinal win against MFL MarMac.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior outside hitter collected 15 kills, 13 digs, four aces and 1.5 blocks during a 3-0 2A Region 7 quarterfinal win against Columbus Catholic.
Emma Michels, WC: The senior outside hitter collected five kills, an ace, an assist and a block during a 3-0 1A Region 5 first round loss against Tripoli.
Zaida Moore, NFV: The senior setter collected 13 assists, seven kills and half a block during a 3-0 3A Region 8 quarterfinal loss to New Hampton.
Zoey Reisner, OEL: The junior outside hitter collected six digs and a kill during a 3-0 3A Region 8 quarterfinal loss to West Delaware.