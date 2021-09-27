It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Oelwein’s boys: Not just one, but two wins in a week for the Huskies.
The Huskies won the Denver Invitational with 30 points, a margin of plus-16. They won the Independence Invitational with 23 points, a margin of plus-21. Ray Gearhart had one win and one runner-up finish, as did teammate Brennan Sauser. Conall Sauser and Jacob Sullivan were top 10 in each race, while Andrew Rownd was 10th at Indee and Ben Driscoll was 14th in Denver.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont: The West Central junior won the Waukon Invitational by seven seconds and clocked under 17 minutes , 30 seconds (17:25.82).
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore won the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational (21:04.07) by 50 seconds on Tuesday to help the Cougars win the team title by eight points. She then placed sixth at the Sam Iverson Invitational in Grundy Center (20:09.27) two days later as S-F placed fourth as a team.
Sydnie Martin, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed ninth at the Denver Invitational (21:36.27) and topped teammate Ava VanDaele by less than seven-tenths of a second Monday. Martin then placed 19th (21:35.25) at the Sam Iverson Invitational in Grundy Center.
Football
Mason Harter, WV: The junior defensive end recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss in a 20-6 win at Hudson. He averaged 37.4 yards per punt on five punts.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The junior ran for 27 yards and a touchdown, caught a 16-yard score and recorded a sack in a 78-14 win against Meskwaki.
Carter Jeanes, Oel: The junior quarterback accounted for both touchdowns and collected 186 total yards of offense in a 56-12 loss to Waukon.
Braden Knight, WV: The junior defensive back recorded three interceptions and 3.5 tackles in a 20-6 win at Hudson. He ran for 45 yards, kicked two of three extra points and booted 175 yards worth of kickoffs.
Josh Ladeburg, Oel: The sophomore fullback ran for 98 yards and caught five passes for 132 yards and a score in a 56-12 loss to Waukon.
Blake Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The junior collected six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in a 50-33 win against Wahlert Catholic. He ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Logan Wescott, WC: The junior caught two 2-point conversions and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown in a 78-14 win against Meskwaki.
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior ran for 129 yards and three scores, passed for 52 and ran five kickoffs back for 153 yards in a 50-33 win against Wahlert Catholic. White also made six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior setter accounted for 59 assists, 38 kills, 24 digs, three blocks and two aces as the Cougars (21-5) went 6-0 on the week. She was named offensive MVP at the Denver Invitational.
Sydney Baumgartner, Starmont: The senior accounted for 61 assists, 59 digs, six aces, six kills and half a block as the Stars (11-7) went 4-2 on the week.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior outside hitter accounted for 18 kills, five aces, four digs, three assists and a block as the TigerHawks (12-10) went 2-0 in Upper Iowa Conference play.
Macy Hiemes, Star: The senior outside hitter accounted for 53 kills, 43 digs, five aces and 2.5 blocks as the Stars (11-7) went 4-2 on the week.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior outside hitter accounted for 58 kills, nine aces, 2.5 blocks and 46 digs as the Warriors (15-6) went 7-0 on the week and won the Solon tournament. She also surpassed 1,000 career kills.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior outside hitter accounted for 32 kills, 24 digs, two aces and 1.5 blocks.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The junior libero accounted for 51 digs, seven assists and eight aces. She was named defensive MVP and went past 1,000 digs for her career.
Zaida Moore, NFV: The senior setter accounted for 62 assists, 11 kills, 18 aces, and 15 digs.