It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The junior placed 17th in the 135-runner field at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational on Tuesday, then placed sixth of 84 runners at the New Hampton Invitational on Thursday.
Ava VanDaele, WV: The sophomore placed 16th in the 135-runner field at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational on Tuesday, then placed seventh of 84 runners at the New Hampton Invitational on Thursday.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed seventh out of 21 teams at the West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday. Ray Gearhart (eighth) and Brennan Sauser (11th) both broke 17 minutes (16 minutes, 44 seconds; 16:58).
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior was ninth (16:45) at the West Delaware Invitational.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore won the New Hampton Invitational on Thursday in 20:29.3, leading the Cougars to second place.
Football
Brandon Cushion, WC: The junior running back ran for 172 yards and caught three passes for 101 yards and a score in a 50-26 loss at Rockford. He also made 9.5 tackles.
Mason Harter, WV: The junior defensive end claimed three takeways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — in a 14-0 win at North Tama. He also had 8.5 tackles, one sack and averaged 39.3 yards per punt.
Skyler Jaster, Starmont: The senior lineman/kicker completed one pass for 14 yards and made seven tackles in a 45-0 win at Maquoketa Valley. He also kicked a 38-yard field goal and made six extra points.
Braden Knight, WV: The junior running back ran for 57 yards and a score and kicked both extra points. He also had 1.5 tackles.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior running back ran for 34 yards and a score and caught a touchdown during a 27-21 win at Union Community. He also made four tackles.
Garrett Waterhouse, STAR: The senior running back ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also collected 8.5 tackles, with a fumble recovery and interception.
Logan Wescott, WC: The senior wide receiver caught five passes for 57 yards and a score, caught a 2-point conversion and made 9.5 tackles.
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior threw for 32 yards and a touchdown and ran for 143 and two scores. He also ran for a 2-point conversion, had 94 return yards and eight tackles.
Volleyball
Alyssa Bohr, NFV: The senior middle blocker garnered 13 digs, 12 kills, six aces and two assists as the TigerHawks went 2-0 in Upper Iowa Conference matches.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior setter accumulated 40 digs, 39 assists, 25 kills, nine aces and 1.5 blocks as the Cougars went 3-1 and placed third during the North Iowa Cedar League tournament.
Falynn Buehler, OEL: The senior setter acquired 19 assists, five kills, four aces and half a block as the Huskies went 1-3 during the NICL tournament. Oelwein also snapped an 18-match losing streak.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior outside hitter collected 39 kills, 21 digs, two assists and a block.
Tessa Halverson, NFV: The senior outside hitter accrued 18 kills, 10 digs three aces, three assists and half a block.
Becca Platte, WV: The senior outside hitter picked up 23 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two assists as the Warriors went 2-2 and placed sixth during the NICL tournament.