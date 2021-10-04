It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The junior placed 31st in the 156-runner field at the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday, then placed 23rd in the Orange race of the 150-runner field at the Steve Johnson Invitational on Saturday.
Ava VanDaele, WV: The sophomore placed 22nd in the 156-runner field at the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday, then placed 14th in the Orange race of the 150-runner field at the Steve Johnson Invitational on Saturday.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed seventh out of 28 teams at the Jesup Invitational. Brennan Sauser (seventh) and Ray Gearhart (ninth) placed in the top 10 while Conall Sauser (30) and Jacob Sullivan (36) were in the top 40 of a 186-runner field.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior was sixth (17 minutes, 13.74 seconds) at the Jesup Invitational.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls: The Cougars won the six-team Bulldog Invitational at Hampton on Thursday and won the five-team Crestwood Invitational on Saturday.
Sophomore Hillary Trainor was runner-up at each race, while Lily Mayo (seventh, then fifth) and Saela Steege (eighth, then eighth) placed inside the top 10.
Sophie Boehmler was right there with them, placing 11th in Hampton and 10th in Crestwood.
Jana Meyer (25, then 19) was the fifth runner for S-F in both races.
Football
Ethan Detemmerman, Oelwein: The sophomore quarterback ran for the Huskies’ only touchdown, a 4-yard scamper, in a 52-6 loss to Union. He passed for 20 yards and ran for 20 in fourth-quarter duty.
Nathan Dolf, WC: The senior quarterback completed six passes for 108 yards and a score and ran for three yards and a score in a 62-18 loss at Tripoli. He added 2.5 tackles.
Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior running back ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns during a 35-0 homecoming win against Jesup. He also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, made 4.5 total tackles and averaged 49 yards on six kickoffs.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The junior wide receiver caught two passes for 39 yards and a score and returned a 92-yard kickoff for a score in a 66-21 loss at Cascade. He made 1.5 tackles.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The junior quarterback threw for and ran for a touchdown during a 35-6 win against South Winneshiek. He completed 12 passes for 146 yards.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior running back ran for 42 yards and a score and returned a punt 48 yards for a score. He also made 1.5 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Holten Robinson, WV: The senior ran for 123 yards and two scores, caught two passes for 33 yards and intercepted a pass.
Volleyball
Sydney Baumgartner, Starmont: The senior setter picked up 41 assists, 21 digs, three aces, one kill and half a block as the Stars went 2-0 in Tri- Rivers West play.
Mackenzie Curtis, Starmont: The senior setter totaled 41 assists, 20 kills, 17 digs and half a block.
Aaliyah Gordon, WC: The senior outside put down 18 aces, eight kills and 20 digs as the Blue Devils went 2-0 in Upper Iowa Conference play.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The junior libero acquired 62 digs, 22 assists, eight aces and a kill as the Cougars went 6-0 with a division-clinching win and a tournament victory.
Emma Michels, WC: The senior middle blocker collected 13 kills, six aces, a block and 18 digs.
Whitney Tegtmeier, S-F: The senior middle garnered 16 kills, and 8.5 blocks.