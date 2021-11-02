It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes.
Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed fourth at the Class 2A state meet, Oelwein’s first since 1999. Ray Gearhart broke 17 minutes, placing 12th in 16:53.22. Brennan Sauser (27th), Conall Sauser (63rd), Andrew Rownd (77th) and Jacob Sullivan (82nd) were the scoring quintet. Benjamin Driscoll (83rd) and Caleb Schunk (183th) were the final varsity runners.
Makenzie Plagman, Starmont: The senior placed 83rd at the 2A state meet.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior placed sixth at the 2A state meet in 16:35.38.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls: The Cougars places seventh at the Class 1A state meet. Hillary Trainor placed ninth with a school-record time of 119 minutes, 44 seconds, breaking Ivy Hirsch’s 20:01 in 2016.
Lily Mayo (47), Saela Steege (59), Sophie Boehmler (114) and Emersen Warnke (119) closed out the five scorers. Abby Zabel (135) and Jana Meyer (137) were the final varsity runners.
Wapsie Valley girls: The Warriors placed 13th at the Class 1A state meet, Wapsie Valley’s first since 2001. Brylee Bellis (32), Ava VanDaele (40), Sydnie Martin (58), Jaylin May (127) and Hailey Eitzenhefer (141) were the scorers. Dakota East (143) and Mary Bodensteiner (146) were the final varsity runners.
Football
Hunter Kane, WV: The junior fullback/linebacker ran for 135 yards and the Warriors only touchdown in a 7-6 A playoff win at North Linn. Kane also recovered a fumble, made 3.5 tackles and sacked North Linn’s Tate Haughenbury on the Lynx’s final play.
Braden Knight, WV: The junior kicked the extra-point that was the difference in the playoff win. He also made five tackles.
Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior ran for 62 yards and caught a 26-yard score in a 27-14 2A playoff win at Monticello. Luzum also made an
interception, kicked and extra point and ran for a 2-point conversion.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior ran for 129 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 23 yards.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The junior wideout/cornerback snagged two interceptions and caught two passes for 25 yards
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior completed six passes for 84 yards and two scores. He also ran for 105 yards
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior setter collected a 27 dig, 22 kill, 22 assist triple-double in a five-set regional championship loss against Osage.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior outside hitter collected a 15 dig, 14 kill double-double, with four assists, 1.5 blocks and one ace in a five-set regional loss against Beckman Catholic.
Gracie Jones, S-F: The senior defensive specialist collected four digs.
Becca Platte, WV: The senior outside hitter collected 18 digs, nine kills, two aces and 0.5 blocks.
Katie Reno, S-F: The senior middle blocker collected four digs and a block.
Whitney Tegtmeier, S-F: The senior middle blocker collected three kills, 1.5 blocks and one dig.