It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
Boys
Gunner Meyer, Wapsie Valley: The senior wing averaged 19.3 points, 8.67 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.67 steals as the Warriors went 3-0.
Wil Miller, North Fayette Valley: The senior forward averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and three blocks as the TigerHawks went 1-1.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard scored 31 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 12-of-14 foul shooting in the Cougars’ lone game and win.
Logan Wescott, West Central: The senior guard averaged 19 points as the Blue Devils went 0-2.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The junior guard averaged 13.3 points and 3.3 assists as the Warriors went 3-0. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer to keep the Warriors undefeated.
Girls
Isabelle Elliot, S-F: The junior forward scored 21 and added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Cougars’ lone game and win.
Kenlin Schmitt, NFV: The senior guard averaged 12 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and three assists as the TigerHawks went 1-1.
Bowling
Kellian Dillon, S-F: The junior rolled a season-best 271 as the Cougar girls won for the first time this season.
Selah Hadley, Oelwein: The sophomore rolled a season-best 200 in a loss.
Connor McMurray, NFV: The junior averaged a 369 as the TigerHawks went 1-1 on the week.
Caden Penhollow, OEL: The senior came back from three weeks off to roll a season-best 388 as the Husky boys won for the first time this season.
Thomas Sadler, NFV: The junior averaged a 360 as the TigerHawks went 1-1 on the week.
Alexis Scholbrock and MayLynn Warren, NFV: The duo
averaged a 295.5 as the TigerHawks went 1-1 on the week.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The junior averaged a 300.5 as the TigerHawks went 1-1 on the week.
Wrestling
Boys
Chase Ackerman, WV: The freshman 17-0-pounder went 5-0 with four pins and won a tournament championship.
Kanen Decker, WV: The freshman 126-pounder went 5-1 and won a tournament championship.
Lane German, Starmont: The senior 106-pounder went 3-1 with three pins and won a tournament championship.
Tate Germann, NFV: The freshman 120-pounder went 7-0 with three pins and won a tournament championship.
Louis Hamlett, STAR: The senior 220-pounder went 5-0 with three pins and won a tournament championship.
Cale Judisch, S-F: The senior 113-pounder went 4-0 with two pins and won a tournament championship.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior 126-pounder went 7-0 with two pins and won a tournament championship. He won the title in a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker victory.
Leighton Patterson, OEL: The senior 138-pounder went 5-1 with four pins and placed second in a tournament.
Christian Stoler, OEL: The senior 285-pounder went 4-1 with a pin and placed second in a tournament.
Girls
Sasha Gitch, S-F: The 120-pounder went 3-1 at the girls invitational.
Ella Pitz, S-F: The 132-pounder went 3-2, with a 3-1 record at the girls invitational.