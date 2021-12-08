It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on events through Dec. 4.
Basketball
BoysMason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward dropped 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a season-opening loss.
Cole Hamilton, Oelwein: The senior forward averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds as the Huskies opened the season 1-2.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard averaged 19.7 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals as the Cougars opened the season 2-1.
Logan Wescott, West Central: The senior guard averaged 13.7 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 steals as the Blue Devils opened the season 0-3.
GirlsSydney Baumgartner, Starmont: The senior guard averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals as the Stars opened the season 1-3.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior forward averaged 21.5 points, 13 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and three steals as the Cougars opened the season 3-1.
Mary Bodensteiner, WV: The senior forward averaged 11 points, six rebounds and two steals per game as the Warriors opened the season 0-3.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior forward averaged 10 points. 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals per game as the TigerHawks opened the season 2-1.
Malayna Kiel, OEL: The senior guard dropped 11 points and 13 rebounds and a steal in Oelwein’s season-opening win. The Huskies opened the season 1-2.
Kaydence Martin, WC: The sophomore center averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds and shot 50 percent from the field as the Blue Devils opened the season 1-3.
Kenlinn Schmitt, NFV: The senior forward averaged 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and two blocks per game as the TigerHawks opened 2-1.
Bowling
BoysBryce Bergman, S-F: The sophomore put up a 305 high series and 166 high game as the Cougars opened the season 0-2.
Mason Brown-Gonnerman, NFV: The junior put up a 407 high series and 240 high game as the TigerHawks opened the season 0-2.
Austin Espe, OEL: The junior put up a 440 high series and 222 high game as the Huskies opened the season 0-2.
GirlsShalymar Evens, OEL: The senior put up a 242 high series and 133 high game as the Huskies opened the season 0-2.
Amelia Rader, S-F: The freshman put up a 304 high series and 172 high game as the Cougars opened the season 0-2.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The junior put up a 393 high series and 194 high game as the TigerHawks opened the season 1-1.
Wrestling
BoysLane German, STAR: The junior opened the season with nine wins and six pins.
Louis Hamlett, STAR: The senior opened the season with eight wins and four pins.
Jesse Jones, S-F: The sophomore opened the season. 3-1 with two pins and a 15-0 technical fall.
Cael Judisch, S-F: The senior opened the season 4-0 with four pins.
Easton Krall, WV: The sophomore opened the season with six pins.
Nick Koch, NFV: The junior opened the season 4-2 with three pins.
Bowen Munger, STAR: The senior opened the season with seven wins and six pins.
Austin Perry, OEL: The senior opened the season 4-2 with three pins.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The junior opened the season with six pins.
Aidan Shannon, WV: The sophomore opened the season with seven wins and six pins.
Christian Stoler, OEL: The senior opened the season 5-1 with four pins and a major decision.
GirlsSasha Gitch, S-F: The junior opened the season 5-2 with three pins.
Leslie Graves, NFV: The junior went 3-2 with three pins to open the season.
Lauren Hamilton, OEL: The senior went 2-1 with two pins at the Chris Davis Invitational to place second in her bracket.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The freshman went 2-1 with a pin at the Chris Davis Invitational to place second in her bracket.
Paige Trainor, S-F: The senior opened the season 6-1 with five pins.
Delaney Youngblut, WV: The junior opened the season 4-1, including a 3-0 mark with a pin at the Chris Davis Invitational to win her bracket.