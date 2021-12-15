It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
BoysMason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.67 assists and two steals as the Warriors went 2-1.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior forward averaged 11.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and one assist as the Warriors went 2-1.
Wil Miller, North Fayette Valley: The senior forward accumulated 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a 49-32 win against Turkey Valley.
Logan Wescott, West Central: The senior guard accumulated 19 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 56-40 victory against Starmont, the Blue Devils’ first win.
GirlsReagan Barnes, WV: The sophomore forward averaged 7.25 points, 8.25 rebounds 2.5 assists and one steal per game as the Warriors went 4-0 during the week.
Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior forward averaged 22.5 points, 17 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists as the Cougars went 1-1 during the week.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior forward averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.25 steals per game as the Warriors went 4-0 during the week.
Wrestling
BoysKale Berinobis, Oelwein: The sophomore went 4-1 at the Oelwein Invitational before being injured.
Nathan Egan, S-F: The senior went 4-0 with three pins and won the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational.
Lane German, Starmont: The junior went 4-1 and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Henry Hayes, STAR: The junior went 4-1 and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Nick Koch, NFV: The junior went 4-1 at the South Winneshiek tournament.
Bowen Munger, STAR: The senior went 4-1 and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Leighton Patterson, OEL: The senior went 6-1 during the week and won the Oelwein Invitational.
Avery Raske, STAR: The freshman went 4-1 and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The junior opened the season with six pins.
Jase Tommasin, STAR: The freshman went 4-0 on the week and won the Oelwein Invitational.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The sophomore went 4-2 with four pins and placed third at the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational.
GirlsLauren Hamilton, OEL: The senior pinned her lone opponent during a triangular.
Cameryn Judisch, S-F: The freshman went 3-1 and placed fifth at the Waverly girls invitational.
Ella Pitz, S-F: The freshman went 3-1 and placed third at the Waverly girls invitational.