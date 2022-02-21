It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
Boys
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward averaged 15.5 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Warriors went 2-0 in the playoffs.
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The junior guard scored 16 points and added three steals and a block in a playoff loss.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior forward averaged 12 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists as the Warriors went 2-0 in the playoffs.
Wil Miller, North Fayette Valley: The senior forward averaged 12 points, 44.5 rebounds and 3,5 blocks as the TigerHawks went 1-1 in the playoffs..
Klay Seehase, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior forward scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds and a block in a playoff loss.
Girls
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior forward scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks in a playoff loss.
Katie Reno, S-F: The senior forward scored six points and added seven rebounds and two blocks in a playoff loss.
Kenlin Schmitt, NFV: The senior forward scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in a playoff loss.
Bowling
Boys
Austin Espe, Oelwein: The junior rolled a three-game 668 to place second at the 1A Dubuque Wahlert Catholic district meet to qualify for the individual state meet.
Wrestling
Boys
Nick Koch, NFV: The junior 126-pounder placed eighth at the Class 1A state meet.
Cael Judisch, S-F: The senior 113-pounder placed sixth at the Class 1A state meet.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The junior 120-pounder placed fifth at the Class 1A state meet.