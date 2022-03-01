It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday. This is the last entry for the winter season
Basketball
Boys
Gunner Meyer, Wapsie Valley: The senior forward scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in the Warriors’ substate semifinal loss. He hit 7 of 10 free throws
Bowling
Boys
Austin Espe, Oelwein: The junior rolled a three-game 632 to place 17th at the 1A state individual meet.