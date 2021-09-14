It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Cross-Country
Ray Gearhart, Oelwein: The junior won the Bob Scott Memorial Invitational in a time of 17 minutes, 33.98 seconds to help lead the Huskies to a team victory with 29 points.
Huskies boys: Oelwein went 1-2-4-6 with their top four (Gearhart, Brennan Sauser, Connall Sauser and Jacob Sullivan) to win their first meet in many years, according to head coach Jason Gearhart.
TigerHawks girls: North Fayette Valley tied for first with 52 points at their home Bob Scott Memorial Invitational, losing the title on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Alyssa Bohr, Braelyn Meyer, Justine Cowley and Ava Bilden placed 6-7-8-9 to lead the way.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont: The West Central junior won the Springville Invitational in 18:18 and led a 1-2 finish with Henry Hayes as the Stars won the meet with 49 points.
Stars boys: Lane German was sixth while Connor Wittman and Ian Otdoerfer placed 16-17 in the race.
Stars girls: Starmont placed second by three points at Springville, with Makenzie Plagman (fourth), Anita Vaske (fifth), Morgan Thomas (sixth) and Mallory Vaske (eighth) all placed in the top 10.
Football
Duncan Tripp, Oelwein: The senior running back ran for 146 yards and one score on 14 carries. His long was an 80-yard burst and he averaged 10.1 yards per carry. Tripp also caught one pass for 11 yards. He averaged 13 yards per kick return as well.
Garrett Waterhouse, Starmont: The senior running back ran for 144 yards and two scores one just eight carries in a 28-19 loss to East Buchanan. His long was a 77-yard burst and he averaged 18 yards per carry. Waterhouse also led the Stars with 12 tackles.
Kaleb White, North Fayette Valley: The junior tailback collected three different type of touchdowns in a 64-0 win against Postville. He ran for one (39 rush yards), caught a 46-yard pass and returned an interception 35 yards for a score.
TigerHawks rush attack: White’s production was just a small part of a 298-yard, seven touchdown day. The TigerHawks spread 42 carries across 10 runners, with Jesse Grimes’ 12 carries leading the way.
Volleyball
Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Frdericksburg: The sophomore outside hitter totaled 48 kills, 29 digs, 4.5 blocks and four aces as the Cougars went 4-1 during the Linn-Mar tournament.
Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley: The senior outside hitter totaled 28 kills, 24 digs, 9.5 blocks and eight aces as the Warriors went 3-1 during the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament.
Emma Michels, West Central: The senior outside hitter accumulated 18 kills, three aces and three blocks as the Blue Devils went 2-3 at the Jesup tournament.
Abby Squires, West Central: The junior middle blocker compiled 18 kills, 11.5 blocks and five aces as the Blue Devils went 2-3 at the Jesup tournament.