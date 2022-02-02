Second verse, same as the first.
Tuesday’s Oelwein-Wapsie Valley North Iowa Cedar League East contest played out nearly identical to a pair of Monday contests each team played — including the same result.
The Warriors held a slim lead after the first eight minutes against the
Huskies, only to extend it over the next 16-minute stretch and walk away with a 49-28 victory. Wapsie (10-11, 4-3) used the same formula to beat Tripoli on Monday.
Meanwhile, the home team trailed by a score in the first quarter (12-9) and was beset by missed shots the rest of the night in falling behind — like Oelwein’s loss Monday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“We played well again for a quarter, quarter and a half,” Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said. “You just can’t go 1 for 5 from 2-point range and 3 for 15 from 3-point range (to start the game) and keep up at a good pace.”
Wapsie collected the game’s first basket, then slowly distributed enough points to hold a 6-0 lead with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the frame.
Malayna Kiel slice the lead in half with a 3-pointer, but Lydia Imbrogno answered with a 3 of her own. Maria Rael cut it to 9-6 on a 3 and Imbrogno answered again.
Payton Arndt’s 3 at the buzzer gave the Huskies (2-17, 0-7) another three-point deficit (12-9) and put Oelwein’s 3-point percentage at 43 percent (3 for 7).
Yessak’s team missed its next five from long range and committed turnovers on its next seven possessions. Wapsie extended the lead to 18-9 and, after a Kiel jumper for an 18-11 score, closed the half on a 5-0 run.
The Warriors collected their 11 second-quarter points from three sources — Reagan Barnes (four), Mary Bodensteiner (four) and Imbrogno (three).
“Definitely the team aspect we played within,” was what Imbrogno took away from the victory. “As coach Kayla (Ott) told us, we had 14 assists tonight. That showed we had a team effort; we had a lot of ball movement and breakways where we weren’t selfish and went for the points ourselves.”
The home team kept fighting; a bucket from Kiel and a 3 from Alexa Berryman helped cut the margin to 27-16 three minutes into the third. Wapsie pulled away for good with an 8-0 run over a minute and a half for a 20-point lead (37-17) and put up 10 unanswered as the third rolled into the fourth.
Ott’s club snagged 13 steals and forced 25 turnovers. Bodensteiner and Imbrogno each scored 15; Imbrogno added 10 rebounds.
Kiel scored 12 for Oelwein.
“We’ve been preaching (defense) all season, from the beginning,” Ott said. “Our offense comes with our defense. And it did — we got fastbreak layups tonight and opportunities off our defense.”