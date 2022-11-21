The Oelwein Booster Club selected Ethan DeTemmerman and Zoey Reisner as its October Athletes of the Month.
DeTemmerman closed Oelwein’s football season playing multiple positions on offense and defense as the Huskies dealt with injuries all over the field. He ended the season with 68 yards passing on five completions, 329 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 71 carries, and 146 yards receiving and two scores on 19 catches.
He made 20 tackles, with 13 solo, and three interceptions and ran back 31 kickoffs for 481 yards.
“Ethan DeTemmerman has been a positive player and leader for the football team,” head coach Bob Lape said. “He has been the go-to player when we need to make a play. He has worked very hard all year round to make himself a better athlete. He is a person that does everything asked of him.”
Senior outside hitter Zoey Reisner helped lead the Huskies to a 13-win season, Oelwein’s best win total since 2017. She ended the season with 145 kills, 143 digs, 31 block assists, 30 aces, five solo blocks and five assists.
“Zoey is a six-rotation player (plays all the way around) and has started/played in every match this season,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “She led the team in four categories — total kills, kill attempts, total blocks and total digs, and is fourth on the team in total aces. She is one of our two captains (and) has stepped up in a huge way this season in terms of leadership and accountability.
“She constantly supports her teammates and has been mentoring some of the younger players, too.”