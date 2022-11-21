Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein Booster Club selected Ethan DeTemmerman and Zoey Reisner as its October Athletes of the Month.

DeTemmerman closed Oelwein’s football season playing multiple positions on offense and defense as the Huskies dealt with injuries all over the field. He ended the season with 68 yards passing on five completions, 329 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 71 carries, and 146 yards receiving and two scores on 19 catches.

Tags

Trending Food Videos