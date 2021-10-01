Beat the clock.
Ethan Detemmerman quickly ran toward where the referee placed the ball, as did the rest of Oelwein’s offensive line and skill players. The clock kept moving, even as the sophomore and his teammates got set.
The ball was snapped, and Detemmerman took the designed quarterback run around the left end from the 4-yard line, scampering toward the pylon.
Using the last of his energy on the play, the Huskies’ 5-foot-7, 145-pound backup quarterback broke a Union Community defender’s tackle and crossed into the end zone for a touchdown as time expired.
Detemmerman’s score ended a 19-play, 91-yard drive that spanned the entire fourth quarter and gave Oelwein its only points of the night in a 52-6 Class 2A District 4 loss to the Knights.
Union’s Michael Niebergall ran for four touchdowns and caught two scores from Grant Behrens to account for six scores in the win. Joren Fisher and Caleb Scott each ran for one score and Brock Ruzicka kicked a 25-yard field goal as the Knights led 27-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at halftime.
Union (3-3, 2-1) joins North Fayette Valley (5-1, 2-1) in second place behind Waukon (5-1, 3-0). Oelwein (1-5, 1-2) drops into a third-place tie with Wahlert Catholic (1-5, 1-2).
The 91-yard drive produced a good percentage of the Huskies’ offense. Brandon Tournier ran for 45 yards on 10 carries, Detemmerman garnered 19 on four and Nolan Lamphier added 15 on three carries.
Detemmerman also found Deron Henderson for an 8-yard gain on third-and-2 from the 16.
Oelwein gathered 123 rush yards and eight more passing yards on the night for 22 total yards of offense. Union intercepted starting quarterback Carson Jeanes twice and held the Huskies to 191 rush yards outside of the game-ending scoring drive.
Behrens completed 16 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in two 2-point conversions and rushed for 19 yards.
Niebergall caught five for 144 and rushed five times for 88 yards.
Logan Rosauer caught four passes for 96 yards while Max Elkhamp caught four passes for 75 yards and also had an interception.